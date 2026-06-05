Lagos ranked the best-performing state in Nigeria with a five-star rating

Lagos ranked the best-performing state in Nigeria with a five-star rating

Out of 36 States, Lagos Emerges Best-Performing State in Nigeria, Gets Five-Star Rating

Lagos State has been ranked Nigeria’s best-performing state in the 2025 Phillips Consulting State Performance Index, becoming the only state to achieve a five-star rating in governance and development outcomes.

Lagos State ranked as Nigeria’s best-performing state in the 2025 Phillips Consulting State Performance Index.

It is the only state to achieve a five-star rating in the latest assessment.

The index evaluates governance, infrastructure, economy, education, and service delivery.

The ranking highlights Lagos’ continued dominance as Nigeria’s economic and administrative hub.

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Lagos State has been named Nigeria’s best-performing state in the 2025 Phillips Consulting State Performance Index (pSPI), emerging as the only state in the country to attain a five-star rating in the annual assessment of governance and development outcomes.

The ranking is contained in the 2025 edition of the index, which evaluates the performance of Nigeria’s 36 states based on key governance and development indicators.

According to the report, Lagos stood out across multiple assessment categories, making it the only state to reach the highest five-star benchmark in the latest ranking.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

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The Phillips Consulting State Performance Index is an annual evaluation that measures how well states are performing in areas such as governance efficiency, economic management, infrastructure development, social services, and overall institutional effectiveness.

It also considers factors such as internally generated revenue, ease of doing business, public service delivery, healthcare systems, education outcomes, and infrastructure expansion.

Lagos State’s top ranking reflects its continued strength in several of these areas, particularly its strong economic base, high internally generated revenue, and ongoing investments in infrastructure and urban development.

The state has consistently maintained a leading position in national rankings due to its commercial activity, population size, and role as Nigeria’s major economic hub.

Lekki bridge

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In recent years, Lagos has also embarked on major infrastructure projects aimed at improving transportation, road networks, and public services, alongside reforms in digital governance and administrative efficiency.

The 2025 index further reinforces the state’s position as a leading performer in governance and development delivery among Nigeria’s subnational entities.

While Lagos topped the ranking, the report is also designed to highlight disparities in performance across states and encourage improved governance standards nationwide.