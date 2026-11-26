riends and colleagues mourn late University of Ibadan first-class graduate Moses Tijesuni Samuel following news of his death

riends and colleagues mourn late University of Ibadan first-class graduate Moses Tijesuni Samuel following news of his death

UI first-class graduate celebrates academic success, dies months later before achieving his dream of working at NVIDIA

Nigerians are mourning Moses Tijesuni Samuel, an exceptional University of Ibadan First Class Electrical Engineering graduate and five-time Dean's Award winner, who passed away just months after his induction.

Moses Tijesuni Samuel, a University of Ibadan first-class graduate, has died months after completing his degree.

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Friends described him as a five-time Dean's Honour Award recipient and one of the school's brightest graduates.

The cause of death has not been officially disclosed, although one social media user claimed he had been battling sickle cell disease.

His passing has sparked emotional tributes, with many mourning a promising young engineer who dreamed of working at NVIDIA.

The death of Moses Tijesuni Samuel, a brilliant graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), has left many Nigerians heartbroken after news of his passing surfaced online.

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Moses, who graduated with a First Class Honours in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, had only recently celebrated one of the biggest achievements of his life before tragedy struck.

Back in February 2026, he proudly announced that he had earned a first class degree from the University of Ibadan. The achievement marked the end of years of hard work and academic excellence.

Reintroducing: Moses Tijesuni Samuel, GMNSE First Class Honours, Electrical and Electronic Engineering. 5x Dean's Honor Award Recipient. Top 1% of the Graduating Engineers. 3.70/4.00 - Magnum cum Laude https://t.co/rwFPeOK3gt — Megamind (@tmoses_062) February 26, 2026

Sadly, just months later, friends are now mourning him on social media.

Several people who knew him described him as an exceptional student whose future looked incredibly bright. One of his friends revealed that Moses was a five-time Dean's Honour Award recipient during his time at UI.

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Another friend disclosed that he was a twin, adding that it was his twin brother who confirmed the heartbreaking news through a WhatsApp status.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

However, one social media user claimed that Moses had been battling sickle cell disease. The claim has not been independently confirmed.

Before his death, Moses had openly shared some of his biggest achievements and dreams. Apart from graduating with a first class degree, he also expressed his desire to one day work at NVIDIA, one of the world's leading technology companies known for designing graphics processors and artificial intelligence chips.

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I was always convinced I could do anything I wanted as long as I could put in the work. Yes, I am popularly known as Megamind. There’s a whole story behind the nickname. But what it represents is simple: Curiosity. Strategic thinking. Depth. — Megamind (@tmoses_062) February 26, 2026

One day, I would love to land an engineering role at NVIDIA. To the University of Ibadan. To mentors, friends, and competitors. To every challenge that sharpened me. And above all, to God. This is only the beginning. Thank you ❤️ — Megamind (@tmoses_062) February 26, 2026

His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from friends, colleagues and admirers who remembered him as a brilliant and hardworking young man.

The brilliant graduate previously received multiple awards during his undergraduate studies at the University of Ibadan.

One user, @JoshuaAkor89564, wrote: "Good night TJ. ❤️‍🩹💔💔"

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You left a mark that no one can erase, you exceptional mind kept me awake at night wondering how great of a person you were.

I silently followed you story, both on LinkedIn and X just to understand your level of knowledge.

Good night once more 😭😭"

Another mourner, @Hon_aremo, reflected on how painful the loss was:

"Some news are difficult to process, and this is one of them.

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Moses Tijesuni Samuel, GMNSE. First Class Honours in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. Five-time Dean's Honour Award recipient. Among the top 1% of graduating engineers. 3.70/4.00, Magnum cum Laude.

After all the years of hard work, sacrifices and pushing through, he made it. He was inducted in February 2026, a moment that should have marked the beginning of many more beautiful chapters.

Now, he's gone.

It's heartbreaking that someone who worked so hard to build a future will no longer be here to live through all the possibilities that future held.

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Moses, what a life of promise. What a painful loss. May your soul rest in peace."

Another user, @polscientistNG, wrote:

"It is sad news to know that Tijesuni Samuel is no more with us. Rest in peace.

All this while, he has been battling with sickle cell. A very brilliant mind who graduated with a first class from the University of Ibadan Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Please as you are trying to find true love, always factor genotype as a major criterion. They say love conquers all, please when your genotype is not compatible, for the sake of your children, let love be conquered. It would only be considered inhumane if you knew you are not compatible by genotype and you still went ahead to make babies.

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Rest in peace Moses Tijesuni Samuel.💔🕊"