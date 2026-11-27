19-year-old found handcuff on the floor, wore it, now he’s been arrested for asking a police officer to help remove it
Amoako Francis, 19, reportedly approached a police officer in Bosore, Ghana.
He said he found the handcuff at Estate Junction and wore it out of curiosity.
He reportedly asked the officer to help remove it after failing to unlock it.
The officer arrested him, while reports differ on claims that he had escaped police custody.
A 19-year-old man has reportedly been arrested in Ghana after approaching a police officer for help removing a handcuff he allegedly found on the floor and wore out of curiosity.
The young man, identified as Amoako Francis, reportedly approached a police officer on duty in Bosore, near Kenyasi in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2026.
According to reports, Francis had a handcuff attached to his left wrist when he approached the officer and asked for assistance to remove it.
When questioned about how he got the handcuff, he reportedly explained that he had found it at Estate Junction near Kenyasi and decided to put it on out of curiosity.
He allegedly discovered that he could not unlock it after fastening it around his wrist and eventually sought help from the police officer.
This 19-year-old boy, Amoako Francis, escaped from police detention with a handcuff still attached to his left wrist. Rather than run away and hide, he approached a police officer on duty in another area and asked him to help remove the handcuff. He told the officer that he had found it somewhere around an estate, tried it on out of curiosity and couldn't remove it😁 The officer became suspicious and re-arrested him. Further investigation revealed that he had actually escaped from police detention. Imagine escaping from police custody only to approach another police officer for help removing your handcuff...— Ebun (@kenkenlewu) November 24, 2026
Rather than simply help him remove the handcuff, the officer reportedly arrested him and took him into custody for further investigation.
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The incident has attracted attention because of the unusual circumstances surrounding Francis’s decision to approach a police officer while wearing the handcuff.
Some reports have also linked the incident to an alleged escape from police custody. However, accounts differ on whether Francis had previously been detained and escaped, and the circumstances of any such escape have not been clearly established.
It is also unclear where the handcuff came from, whether it belonged to the police or another security agency, and what charges, if any, Francis may face.