Late Pope Francis saw visions of the devil and hell, wrote about his experience in a diary published after his death

The Vatican has released excerpts from the late pope's private diary, compiled by one of his closest collaborators.

Pope Francis described three occasions when he believed he saw the devil, including one during his papacy.

In a separate diary entry, he wrote that he saw the entrance to hell in June 2018.

The private writings also reveal a spiritual crisis in which Francis struggled with the use of power and his responsibilities as pope.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pope Francis went through a spiritual crisis during his papacy in which he reported visions of the devil and hell, and struggled with how to exercise power over the Catholic Church, according to a collection of his private diaries published on Tuesday.

The Private Diary of Pope Francis was assembled by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the Argentine whom Francis appointed in 2023 to head the Vatican's doctrinal office. According to Reuters, it is the first diary by a pope released to the public since the 1960s.

Fernández does not publish the full text, but presents excerpts arranged by theme, with his own commentary. The volume runs to 160 pages, and reports note that it offers few direct comments on events of Francis' papacy or on Vatican officials.

The crisis

Advertisement

Advertisement

The diary dates the start of the crisis to 24 January 2021. The day before, the Vatican had said Francis cancelled appearances because of sciatica. Fernández says he was actually suffering "insupportable" pain from an intestinal problem, which led to surgery in July 2021 and the removal of 33 centimetres of his colon.

At this time, Francis felt tempted by the devil and struggled with how to wield power, and he did not want to become someone "who uses others like puppets." The diaries don't say whom he meant.

A December 2022 entry described the crisis as tangled up with governance matters, pressure over decisions, and spiritual dryness. Fernández writes that it was mainly about the exercise of power and the temptation to omnipotence. Francis eventually overcame it by entrusting himself fully to God's mercy.

The devil and hell

A January 2021 entry lists three times in his life when Francis believed he had seen the devil, including once as pope during a meeting with Vatican officials. Reuters says he wrote that he grabbed the rosary "as a weapon."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an entry dated 7 June 2018, he wrote that he "saw the entrance to hell," which can be linked to the Chilean clergy abuse scandal. Francis had been sharply criticised that year for dismissing abuse and cover-up allegations against a bishop in Chile during a contested visit there.

Fernández says two of Francis' final major teaching documents, a 2023 text on trust in God's merciful love and a 2024 encyclical on Christ's human and divine love, grew out of the crisis.