Rainy season diseases in Nigeria and how to avoid them

Rainy season diseases in Nigeria and how to avoid them

5 common rainy-season diseases and how to avoid them

Protect yourself and your family from malaria, cholera, and typhoid this rainy season with these few tips.

Summary

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Malaria is Nigeria's biggest seasonal threat and can be prevented by using treated nets and draining stagnant water where mosquitoes breed.

Avoid cholera and typhoid by boiling all drinking water and maintaining strict hand hygiene, especially in flood-prone areas.

Protect yourself from respiratory infections like the common cold by staying dry and boosting your immune system through proper nutrition.

While the rains are a blessing for farmers, the season also signals a major uptick in health risks.

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The increased moisture and cooler temperatures create the perfect environment for germs and pests to thrive.

According to recent public health reports from the National Institute of Health, waterborne and mosquito-related illnesses peak during these months.

Understanding these risks is the first step toward staying healthy.

Malaria

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close-up of a person’s hand holding a glass clinical thermometer showing a high temperature, with a blurred child resting in the background under a blanket.

Malaria is arguably the most common health issue during the rainy season in Nigeria because mosquitoes love stagnant water.

Blocked gutters, empty cans, and even small puddles become breeding grounds for the Anopheles mosquito.

Symptoms: High fever, chills, sweating, and headache.

How to stay safe: Make sure you sleep under a long-lasting insecticide-treated net (LLITN) every night. It’s also vital to clear any bushes around your house and practise proper environmental sanitation by draining standing water.

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ALSO READ: 5 Nigerian herbs that can cure malaria faster than drugs

Cholera and waterborne diseases

Sick person

Heavy downpours often lead to flooding, which can cause sewage to mix with local water sources. This leads to dangerous waterborne diseases like cholera.

These outbreaks can spread in urban areas with poor drainage systems.

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Symptoms: Sudden, severe watery diarrhoea, vomiting, and extreme thirst.

How to stay safe: Always boil your drinking water or use chlorine tablets. Wash your hands regularly with soap and running water, especially before handling food or after using the bathroom.

READ ALSO: 9 of the Healthiest Fruits and Vegetables to Eat This Rainy Season

Typhoid fever

a young man suffering from typhoid fever

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Often going hand-in-hand with malaria, typhoid is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella Typhi.

It spreads through contaminated food and water. During the rains, flies (which carry the bacteria) are more active and can easily land on uncovered meals.

Symptoms: Sustained high fever, stomach pain, and general body weakness.

How to stay safe: Ensure your food is cooked thoroughly and served hot. For more tips on food safety, see Pulse Nigeria's guide on healthy eating. Avoid eating raw vegetables or fruits unless you have washed them yourself with clean, treated water.

Respiratory infections (cough and catarrh)

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lady coughing into her hand and looking distressed while holding her chest.

The wet season makes the air cooler, which often causes coughs, catarrh, and flu-like symptoms.

Children and the elderly are more prone to cold and pneumonia when the weather gets colder.

Symptoms: Sneezing, sore throat, and chest tightness.

How to stay safe: Keep yourself warm and dry. If you get caught in the rain, take a warm shower immediately and change into dry clothes. Boosting your immune system with Vitamin C and healthy fruits can also help your body fight off these seasonal infections.

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It is very common for Nigerians to assume every fever is "just malaria". However, many of these diseases share similar symptoms.

For more advice on navigating this rainy season, check out Pulse Nigeria's lifestyle section.

If you have a persistent fever, skin rashes, or severe dehydration, visit a registered hospital. Early diagnosis saves lives and prevents the spread of infection to your neighbours and family.