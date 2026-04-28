Putin tells Iran: Russia will back you as alliance deepens amid rising global tensions

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin pledges support for Iran during talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St. Petersburg, signaling deeper strategic ties.

Putin pledged that Russia will support Iran and strengthen strategic ties

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Iran confirmed the partnership remains at its highest level

The meeting comes amid global tensions and Western sanctions on both nations

The alliance could reshape geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East and beyond

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to Iran, declaring that Russia will do everything it can to support Tehran as both countries deepen their strategic alliance.

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Putin made the statement on Monday during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St. Petersburg, underscoring the growing cooperation between the two nations at a time of heightened geopolitical tension.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

During the talks, Putin revealed he had received a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and asked Araghchi to convey his gratitude. He emphasized that Russia intends to continue strengthening its relationship with Iran, describing it as a strategic partnership that remains a priority for Moscow.

Araghchi, in response, reaffirmed Tehran’s position, stating that relations with Russia are at their highest level and will continue to move forward as a long-term alliance. His remarks signal Iran’s intent to deepen ties with Moscow amid ongoing pressure from Western countries.

Iran president Masoud Pezeshkian

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The meeting comes against the backdrop of escalating global tensions, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War and rising instability in the Middle East . Both Russia and Iran face significant sanctions from the United States and its allies, pushing them closer together economically, politically, and militarily.

In recent years, the two countries have expanded cooperation across several sectors, including energy, defense, and trade. Iran has been linked to supplying military equipment to Russia, while Moscow has supported Tehran in areas such as nuclear energy development and diplomatic positioning on the global stage.

The latest meeting reflects a broader shift in global alliances, with Russia seeking to strengthen partnerships outside Western influence and Iran looking for strategic backing as it navigates regional and international challenges.

The growing Russia-Iran relationship could have far-reaching implications, particularly in the Middle East, where both nations hold significant influence. It may also complicate diplomatic efforts by Western powers to isolate either country.

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