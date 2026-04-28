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ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Adamawa that killed at least 29

09:51 - 28 April 2026
ISIS claims responsibility for an attack in Adamawa State, Nigeria, that left at least 29 people dead, raising fresh security concerns.
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  • ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack in Adamawa that killed at least 29 people

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  • The incident reportedly occurred in a rural community in northeastern Nigeria

  • Authorities have yet to fully verify the claim or release detailed findings

  • The attack highlights ongoing security challenges in Nigeria’s northeast

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa State that reportedly killed at least 29 people, according to a statement circulated on its Telegram channels.

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The group, also known as Islamic State (ISIS), said its fighters carried out the assault, though independent verification of the claim remains limited. Nigerian authorities have yet to provide a full official account of the incident at the time of reporting.

ISIS members

The attack is believed to have taken place in a rural community in Adamawa, a state that borders the country’s conflict-ridden northeast, where insurgent activities have persisted for over a decade. Local sources indicated that dozens of civilians were killed, with homes and property also affected.

Adamawa is part of the region most impacted by insurgency linked to extremist groups, including factions aligned with ISIS and Boko Haram. The violence has continued despite sustained military operations by Nigerian security forces.

While ISIS has increasingly claimed attacks in Nigeria through its West Africa affiliate, analysts often caution that such claims are sometimes exaggerated or difficult to independently confirm. However, the group’s continued messaging underscores its intent to project influence in the region.

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Security experts say the incident highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in rural communities, where limited security presence and difficult terrain can make it easier for armed groups to operate. Attacks in such areas often target civilians, local vigilantes, or infrastructure.

The Nigerian military has intensified operations in the northeast in recent months, aiming to dismantle insurgent networks and restore stability. Despite these efforts, sporadic attacks continue to be reported, raising concerns about the long-term effectiveness of counterinsurgency measures.

RELATED: Two Nigerians have been killed in South Africa as rising anti-immigration sentiments spark xenophobia

The latest claim by ISIS is likely to heighten fears among residents and could prompt renewed calls for stronger security deployment and intelligence gathering across affected states.

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Authorities are expected to provide further details as investigations continue.

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