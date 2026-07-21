Asake adds new Maybach to luxury car collection as 'In God We Trust' world tour continues

Asake has added a new Maybach to his luxury car collection, confirming the purchase on Instagram as his 'In God We Trust' world tour continues.

Asake has added a new Maybach to his luxury car collection.

The purchase was confirmed by both the singer and a Lagos luxury car dealer on Instagram.

The acquisition comes as Asake continues his "In God We Trust" world tour.

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Nigerian singer Asake has added a new Maybach to his car collection, with both the vehicle's dealer and the singer himself confirming the acquisition on Instagram within the last day.

Lagos-based luxury dealership Polanco Exotic Cars shared a post celebrating the sale, referring to the buyer under the alias "Mr X," while Asake separately posted about the new car on his own page and Instagram story. Neither party has disclosed the exact model or price of the vehicle.

Asake just bought the 2026 Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram worth 1Billion naira from Polanco autos, MR M$NEY 🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/xUdisSyUhy — D3VID 🐢 (@DurkioWiz) July 20, 2026

Maybach vehicles, Mercedes-Benz's ultra-luxury sub-brand, typically retail well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on trim and customisation, meaning the naira value of the purchase likely runs into the hundreds of millions.

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Polanco Exotic Cars, based in Lekki, has built a reputation as one of Nigeria's go-to dealerships for celebrity car purchases, with past clients reportedly including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Victor Osimhen and Rema.

This is not Asake's first Maybach. The singer has previously been linked to a Maybach GLS 600, alongside other high-end vehicles including a Brabus G800 and Mercedes-AMG G63 models, as part of a car collection that has grown alongside his music career.

Asake adds new Maybach to luxury car collection

The new purchase comes as Asake is in the middle of his "In God We Trust" world tour, a 13-date run in support of his fourth studio album, M$ney, released in May. The tour opened with a headline set at Afro Nation in Portimão, Portugal, on July 4, and is scheduled to move through North America, beginning August 20 in Chicago, before wrapping at the Accor Arena in Paris.

The album itself has performed strongly commercially since its release, and the tour marks Asake's continued push into international markets following a run of sold-out shows in previous years, including a Madison Square Garden performance in 2024.

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Asake adds new Maybach to luxury car collection

Neither Asake nor Polanco has provided further details on the new Maybach, including whether it was acquired specifically to mark a career milestone or simply as a personal purchase. As with previous vehicle reveals, the post has drawn attention on social media, with fans and commentators speculating about the car's cost in the comments section.