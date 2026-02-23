Asake Is the Most Streamed Artist of All Time on Spotify Nigeria

Spotify entered the Nigerian market 5 years ago, and in that time, Afrobeats superstar Asake has been the most-streamed artist on the platform.

In celebration of its fifth anniversary in Nigeria, Spotify has revealed the list of the top 5 most-streamed artists since it launched in the country in 2021. Topping the list is hitmaker Asake, who leads other global sensations in what is a testament to its status as an era-defining star.

Wizkid ranks second on the list as his illustrious career continued to hit new heights in the streaming era. Street pop sensation Seyi Vibez is ranked third thanks to his tireless project releases and a steady supply of hit singles have made him a digital force.

Burna Boy's global historic feats can also be reconciled with his success in Nigeria, where he’s the fourth most-streamed artist in the history of Spotify Nigeria. Davido rounds off the top five after releasing two acclaimed projects and scoring several hit records since 2021.

How Asake Became Nigerian Streaming King

In January 2022, Asake stepped into the Nigerian mainstream with the release of his hit single ‘Omo Ope,’ featuring Olamide Baddo, who added him to the roster of his label YBNL. The single became an instant hit and rocketed him to nationwide fame, yet not many could have anticipated the era-defining influence he was about to have on the nation’s music industry.

Wielding an emphatic artistry that found expression through his smooth blend of fuji inflected melodies and electrifying rap flows, Asake formed a formidable duo with producer Magicsticks, whose clever use of Amapiano imported log drums delivered a sound that revolutionized Nigerian mainstream pop music.

His debut EP was an emphatic success, and he followed up with the release of the singles ‘Pallazo’ featuring Spinall, ‘PBUY,’ and ‘Terminator,’ which led up to his debut album ‘Mr Money With Vibe’ released in December 2022.

Asake’s debut album announced not only his arrival but also his takeover as Afrobeats leading hitmaker. The album, filled with hits, has surpassed over 800 million Spotify streams. A year later, he followed up with his sophomore album ‘Work of Art,’ which was also an instant success thanks to its array of hit singles such as ‘Remember,’ ‘2:30,’ ‘Basquiat,’ and ‘Lonely At The Top,’ which is the most-streamed song in the history of Nigeria.

With listeners eating out of his palms and his vibrant Amapiano fusion shaping the soundscape, Asake made it three albums in three years with the release of his third album, ‘Lungu Boy,’ in 2024. While his third album might not have hit the commercial heights of his debut and sophomore albums, it has accumulated nearly 500 million Spotify streams.

Since 2022, Asake has finished every year as TurnTable Chart’s most-streamed artist in Nigeria, and his albums have maintained a permanent place in the upper section of streaming platforms.

Asake on the cover of TurnTable Magazine

