Asake Says Money Solves 80% of His Problems and Gives Him Freedom

Afrobeats superstar Asake explains why he loves money.

In a new interview with indie filmmaker and podcaster Korty EO, award-winning Nigerian musician Asake explains why he loves money. Speaking on his flashy lifestyle and how he loves to splurge on fancy cars and flashy jewelry, the singer revealed that he loves money because it affords him freedom.

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"I love the freedom money gives me. It doesn't solve all my problems, but it solves 80% of my problems," Asake said in Yoruba on why he enjoys not only making money but also spending it. '

The musician whose monicker is Mr. Money shared that he has five cars in Lagos even though he hasn't been living in Nigeria for the past year. Since returning to the country in December 2025, Asake has been in the news for splashing billions of naira on new cars for his parents and also adding to his fleet of cars.

The singer surprised his mother with a brand new Mercedes-Benz G Wagon worth over 500 million naira for her birthday and gifted his dad a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser worth over 200 million naira.

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Asake also treated himself to a Rolls-Royce and a G Wagon worth billions of naira in a show of his status as a superstar who is operating at the peak of the music industry, where the biggest stars often flaunt their wealth through luxury cars and flashy lifestyles.

In the interview with Korty, Asake revisited his journey to stardom, which started in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, where he studied Dramatic Arts, and his budding musical career made him a campus star.

Korty also interviewed Asake's mother, who revealed that she had concluded plans to send him to the United Kingdom to study, but he insisted on studying in OAU Ife, and she had to give in to his demand after the intervention of their family friend and actor Muyideen Oladapo AKA Lala, who at the time, was pursuing a degree in Dramatic Arts in OAU, and promised to take Asake under his wings.

2026 is already off to a great start for Asake, who released a joint project with Wizkid. The four-track EP has dominated charts and set the mood for the year in which the singer is expected to release his fourth LP.

You can watch Asake's full article with Korty EO below.

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