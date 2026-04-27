5 things to look out for in Asake's upcoming album 'M$NEY'

5 things to look out for in Asake's upcoming album 'M$NEY'

The King of the Charts: Five things to expect from Asake's upcoming album 'M$NEY'

Since his dominance began in 2022, Asake has trained listeners on what to expect from his projects.

Asake recently announced May 1, 2026, as the release date for his highly anticipated fourth album 'M$NEY,' which continues his breathless run that began when he sank his teeth into Nigerian pop music stardom in 2022.

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While listeners have experienced a wide spectrum of his abilities, this album is nothing like those in the already illustrious catalogue of the Afrobeats superstar. On Asake's third album 'Lungu Boy,' he conveyed the ambitions of a superstar whose eyes are on the global stage. The global sonic adventurism, heavyweight collaborations, and the laid-back swagger of his delivery signal the level he wants to play.

After 'Lungu Boy,' Asake has maintained a similar state of mind. He spent an extensive period in America, so much so that fans wondered if he had dispensed with the desire to connect with the home front.

Asake performing at Red Bull symphonic

His historic Red Bull Symphony Orchestra performance in New York and his choice of French popstar Tiakola and global hitmaking producer DJ Snake for his pre-release singles further convey Asake's growing status as an Afrobeats star eagerly searching for the next frontier to advance his agenda.

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Ahead of his upcoming album, Asake warmed up listeners with the release of a joint EP with Grammy winner Wizkid. His era-defining run of the past four years has combined to create a moment where Asake is at his most famous, successful, and ambitious, and it's with this panache that he steps into what is shaping up to be his most chest-thumping album yet.

From the moments that have led up to the album and the project title itself, here are five things fans can expect from Asake's 'M$NEY'.

Self-assertion

Asake is skilled at tooting his horn. In his sophomore album, he called himself the "landlord" in a moment where he embraced the street-given moniker inspired by his chart dominance.

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In his upcoming album, Asake can be expected to flaunt the lifestyle his wealth has afforded him and restate his status as the most commercially impactful artist in Afrobeats.

In the weeks that have preceded the project, Asake splurged billions on multiple luxury cars in what captures the flamboyance and flashiness that inspired the album title. 'M$NEY' is expected to be the most boastful and confident version of Asake yet.

Hit records

For Asake, hit records are a given. He has spent the last four years crafting era-defining records that shaped the soundscape and earned him a personal place at the upper echelons of the charts.

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Asake Has The Most Streamed Albums of All Time In Nigeria

On his upcoming album, listeners can expect Asake to roll out the party-starters and captivating tunes that will become hits on social media and the street.

Heavyweight collaborations

On his third album, 'Lungu Boy,' Asake showed ambitions by featuring an impressive list of global stars, including UK hip-hop stars Stormzy and Central Cee, Brazilian star Ludmila, American chart-topping rapper Travis Scott, and Afrobeats superhero Wizkid.

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His upcoming album already features French star Tiakola and global hitmaker DJ Snake, and listeners can expect international guest appearances that will capture his access and reach.

Sonic diversity

All three of Asake's pre-release singles all explore different sounds. 'Badman Ganster' featuring Tiakola is a swingy record that straddles hip-hop and pop music. 'Why Love' embraces familiar Amapiano elements and House music touch, while the more recent 'Worship,' featuring DJ Snake beings his smooth Fuji tinged melodies to dance music territory.

'M$NEY' can be expected to have different genres that convey Asake's desire to take his music to a global audience. Having shown his willingness to experiment on 'Lungu Boy,' fans can expect Asake to again step out of his comfort zone to show his artistic range.

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Three-step Afro-House

One of Asake's major impacts on Nigerian pop music is how his partnership with ace producer Magicsticks popularised the use of Amapiano log drums and gave the soundscape a format that helped craft new stars and help many more score hits.

With Three-step Afro-House emerging as the next big sound in South Africa, from which Amapiano was borrowed, the sound is already finding its way to Nigeria.