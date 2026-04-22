Asake announces release date for his highly-anticipated album 'M$NEY'

After months of anticipation, Asake is finally set to release his new album in May 2026.

Asake's new album 'M$NEY' is scheduled for a May 1 release

The album will have 13 tracks with three pre-release singles

This will be his fourth LP in five years

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Asake's new album, titled 'M$NEY', will carry 13 tracks, including the already released singles 'Why Love', 'Badman Gangster' featuring French star Tiakola, and his most recent release 'Worship', featuring global musician and producer DJ Snake.

The album has been scheduled for a May 1, 2026, release, and it will be Asake's fourth LP in five years and 6th overall project since he broke into the mainstream with the hit-filled EP 'Ololade Asake' in January 2026.

Asake's new album, titled 'M$NEY' has 13 tracks

Asake unveiled the album release date in a post on his social media account with a video of a stone carver working on what appears to be the album cover art.

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2026 has already gotten off to a busy start for Asake, who released a joint EP with Afrobeats megastar Wizkid. The project titled 'REAL VOL 1,' packed four tracks, including the hit 'Jogodo,' which has reached the summit of Nigeria's premier music chart publication TurnTable Top 100.

Wizkid and Asake

'M$NEY' will be building off this momentum as Asake is expected to release an album that will live up to the success of his last three projects, which have helped him become the most-streamed artist of all time on Spotify Nigeria.

While he has been tight-lipped about the details of his upcoming album, the preceding singles suggest a desire to connect with a wider listener base. Featuring Tiakola and DJ Snake, who are household names in the European pop and dance music scenes, signals Asake's attempt to widen his sonic horizon and add a global appeal to his music.

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Covert art of Asake's 'Lungu Boy'

His third album, 'Lungu Boy,' featured guest verses from Wizkid, American rapper Travis Scott, UK hip-hop heavyweights Central Cee and Stormzy, and Brazilian popstar Ludmila. This accessibility to a lineup of continental heavyweights is expected to be repeated in Asake's fourth album, which will advance his agenda on the global pop scene.

Asake - 'Lungu Boy' tracklist

Even as the album is shaping up to showcase an Asake ready for the biggest global stages, the award-winning star will predictably be singing predominantly in Yoruba langauge has he did in his previous projects.