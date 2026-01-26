There’s No Disappointment in the Expected: The Short Story of ‘Real Vol 1'

Wizkid & Asake's 'REAL' VOL 1 is sufficiently enjoyable, and the sublime production is enough to ensure a consistent return that would invariably culminate in a subconscious acceptance for even listeners who craved more.

Since releasing his acclaimed fourth album ‘Made In Lagos’ in 2020, Wizkid’s subsequent 2 LPs and 1 EP have followed the path of the same calm, collected, laid-back melodies and lush production. Release after release, he makes it clear that he has found a sonic comfort zone that he has no intention of stepping out of.

‘REAL VOL 1’ Wizkid’s latest joint tape with Asake was keenly awaited and also preceded by the now customary controversy that has ushered in his last few projects. Although, to be fair, this time, controversy came to knock on his door in the form of Seun Kuti’s face-off with his tireless Wizkid FC fanbase.

The controversial moment that heralded the album further raised expectations, but more discerning listeners like this writer knew to expect the norm because there can be no disappointment in the expected.



After all, Wizkid has hardly offered anything significantly different in 5 years. His releases have been sufficient and enjoyable, but they have also being predicatable.

For some listeners, the familiar can be enough, while others might crave more. Your appreciation of ‘REAL VOL 1’ will be shaped by which side of the divide you find yourself on.

For listeners who have come to embrace Wizkid’s measured melodies that gently probe the beat and restates his status as an artist with nothing left on his checklist, you will feel right at home with the strikingly tame opener, 'Turbulence'.



Other listeners who were expecting that Asake’s presence would drag Wizkid into more adventurous territories would be thoroughly disappointed, as the gritty, punchy, swaggering flows and colourful writing that shape his music were traded to fit into Wizkid’s world of ease. But again, this is expected because there was scarcely a chance Asake would go gun blazing when his partner never went beyond the first gear.

For the most part, Asake and Wizkid failed to find the inspiration needed to rise to the level of Magisticks' sublime production. Their melodies were simply a suitable accompaniment to the brilliant Afropolitan production of ‘Iskolodo’. And when they did decide to get the party going on the chest thumping ‘Alaye,’ Wizkid trademark flows, and Asake’s too-cool-for-school delivery were mainly lifted by Magicsticks thumping log drums.

If I were compelled to find notable moments beyond Magicsticks carry job, it would be Asake’s snappy rhymes on ‘Jogodo’ that succicntly captures breakout star Mavo’s recent influence on Nigeria’s pop culture vocabulary.

Overall, the EP is sufficiently enjoyable, and the sublime production is enough to ensure a consistent return that would invariably culminate in a subconscious acceptance for even listeners who craved more.

Surely, when two of Afrobeats' biggest stars combine forces for a rare project, fans would expect an outcome that carries the weight of the moment. Although this weight of expectation has been causally waved away by my Wizkid and Asake, the very existence of the project is enough to delight everyone who means well for Nigerian pop music.

Just maybe with time, this EP might serve a greater purpose beyond being a cash grab. Perhaps, we might see a VOL 2, should a track from the project enjoy success comparable to that of their maiden collaboration, ‘MMS’. Also, the EP might deliver moments big enough for a joint tour, which would see Wizkid back on the road after the unceremonious cancellation of his ‘Morayo’ tour.

For this writer, there’s no disappointment in the expected. Maybe I will get a delightful surprise if there’s ever a VOL 2.

