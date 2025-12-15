20 Artists Dropping End-of-Year Shows You Should See

If you’re ending 2025 anywhere near a stage, make sure it’s one of these. These 20 artists are delivering the shows that actually matter.

If you’ve tracked the "Detty December" evolution for over a decade, you will see that 2025 is the year the "Lagos bubble" officially burst. While the island remains the high-glitz headquarters, the real story is the decentralisation. Our stars aren't just doing victory laps in Eko Hotel; they are hitting other states such as Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Enugu.

From the "Big Three" stadium shows to the "Eastern Machine" invasion, the final fortnight of 2025 is an absolute gauntlet of sound. Whether you’re looking to spend five million Naira on a "Black Diamond" table or you're ready to lose your voice in the bleachers with the Wizkid FC, the schedule is relentless. Fasten your seatbelts, because we’ve curated your definitive roadmap to the artists headlining the shows that actually matter this season across Nigeria.

1. Davido: The 5ive Alive Grand Finale (Lagos – 25 December)

Davidois currently on his massive 5ive Alive Tour, which has already sold out stadiums in Akwa Ibom, Enugu, and Ibadan. OBO will close his Nigeria tour on Christmas Day at Flytime Fest, held at the Eko Convention Centre. Tickets for this grand finale are priced at approximately ₦250,000 and include a masterclass of hits from his latest album, 5ive. Read Also: The Song of the Year Is Not Debatable: It Belongs to Davido & Omah Lay

2. The Wizkid: Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) Experience (28 December)

This is the main event for Wizkid FC and his dedicated headline show of the year in Nigeria.

Big Wiz ends 2025 as the most streamed Nigerian artist on Spotify and Apple Music, and his fans have every reason to celebrate the Afrobeats icon in grand style.

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Marina, Lagos Island.

Ticket Policy: Tickets went on sale on December 5th and are priced as follows: Wizkid FC Section: ₦50,000 (Note: Some earlier prices listed this at ₦200,000, but official prices are ₦50,000), Bleachers: ₦100,000, Golden Circle: ₦150,000 (Note: Some earlier prices listed this at ₦500,000, but official prices are ₦150,000).

Read Also: Wizkid Shows Up Only When It Matters And It Always Does

2. Chike Live in Concert: 'Detty Love' (Lagos - 18 December)

The "Egwu" crooner brings his soulful, high-energy performance to Landmark this December as part of the ICONIQ Fest 2025.

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: The show is scheduled to begin around 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM.

This event is his primary end-of-year concert and part of a three-night festival that also features BNXN (Buju) and Shallipopi on subsequent nights. Chike has marketed this show as his "grand closing for the year 2025" and promises an incredible night of "passion, rhythm, and pure musical magic"

Ticket policy: Regular: ₦50,000, VIP: ₦75,000, Bronze Table: ₦2,000,000, Silver Table: ₦3,000,000, Gold Table: ₦5,000,000

3. BNXN Live in Concert: "The Captain Experience" (Lagos - 19 December)

BNXN (formerly known as Buju) is headlining his own show this week as part of the ICONIQ Fest 2025 series in Lagos.

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: The show starts at 8:00 PM (Doors open earlier)

Ticket policy: Regular: ₦50,000, VIP: ₦75,000, Bronze Table: ₦2,000,000, Silver Table: ₦3,000,000, Gold Table: ₦5,000,000

4. Adekunle Gold: Music City Central (Lagos - 20 December)

AG Baby headlines Day 2 of the Music City Festival at Orange Island, Lekki. Sharing the stage with UK giant J Hus and Fave, this is the "cool crowd" festival of the season. Expect a high-fashion, high-energy set on the peninsula.

Ticket policy: Regular: General Admission: ₦50,000, VIP Silver (4 People): ₦750,000, VIP Gold (6 People): ₦1,000,000, VIP Platinum (10 People): ₦2,000,000.

5. Adekunle Gold: "Fuji Live In Lagos" (26 December)

For the purists, this is the main event. AG Baby is celebrating his Fuji album and his career journey with a full 55-piece MUSON Orchestra and his band, The 79th Element. This is touted as a cultural landmark performance rather than a standard concert. The venue for AG Baby’s Boxing Day show is at the National Theatre, Lagos.

Ticket policy: ₦40,000 (Early Bird), ₦75,000: General Admission (Fuji Tribe), ₦150,000: VIP (Fuji Club), ₦250,000: VVIP (Fuji Club PLUS)

6. Skepta’s Homecoming: Capital Machine (Abuja – 18 December)

Odumodublvck will host his mentor and UK rap legend Skepta in the capital city. The date is on Thursday, December 18, and the venue is at Eagles Square, Abuja. Rockstar Early Bird Tickets have already sold out.

Ticket Policy: ₦25,000 (General admission), ₦50,000: (Legend - Earlybird), ₦750,000: VIP (Eziokwu Table), ₦1,000,000: VVIP (The Machine is Coming - Table), ₦2,000,000: VVIP (The Machine is Here - Table)

7. Palmwine Music Festival: Show Dem Camp (Lagos - 21 December)

For the Alté crowd, SDC’s annual festival at Fidelity Ground is a staple. The Abuja leg of the festival just wrapped up on December 12, 2025, at Jabi Boat Club.

It was a massive success, with Early Bird and VIP tickets selling out quickly. The primary Lagos homecoming is scheduled for later this week on Sunday, December 21, at The Fidelity Ground, Oniru Road, Lagos. The festival kicks off at 4:00pm. It’s the ultimate chill vibe with the best guest appearances (rumoured to include Tems and others) in the city.

Ticket Policy: ₦25,000 (General admission), ₦70,000: (VIP), ₦150,000 (Meet & Greet Experience)

Read Also: Show Dem Camp’s Afrika Magik Listening Party Felt Like a Scene from Old Nollywood

8. The Bonfire Experience: Victony (Lagos - 21 December)

Victony brings his unique aesthetic to Glitz Event Centre on Sunday, December 21. The event starts at 8:00 PM. It’s more of an "experience" than a standard concert.

Tickets Policy: ₦20,000 (Early Bird), ₦30,000 (Standard Tickets), ₦100,000 (VIP)

9. Olamide Live at Flytime Fest (Lagos – 23 December)

Olamide is headlining his own dedicated night at the premier venue in Lagos. This isn't just a concert; it’s a rare chance to see Nigeria's rap legend in an intimate but electric setting, as he prepares to "rerun the madness" he recently pulled off in London. The date is on Tuesday, December 23. The venue is at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The show starts at 7:00 PM.

Ticket Policy: ₦120,000 (Standard/Regular Admission)

10. Plutomania Live In Concert (Lagos - 20 December)

This is the main event for the "Plutonians." As part of the ICONIQ Fest series, Shallipopi is taking over the Landmark beachfront for a night that promises to be loud, unapologetic, and packed with "Evian" energy.

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: The show starts at 8:00 PM (Doors open earlier).

Ticket policy: Regular: ₦50,000, VIP: ₦75,000, Bronze Table: ₦2,000,000, Silver Table: ₦3,000,000, Gold Table: ₦5,000,000

11. Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos (27 December)

Vado is bringing "Abeokuta to Eko" for a night promised to be absolute madness. With his reputation for having "no bad songs," this headline concert is expected to feature a marathon of back-to-back hits like "Buga" and "Cough (Odo)," as well as his new 2025 Xmas banger, “Holy Romance". The date is Saturday, 27 December, and the venue is at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island.

Tickets Policy: ₦30,000 (Early Bird), ₦50,000 (Regular), ₦150,000 (VIP), Tables range from ₦5,000,000 (Bronze) to ₦10,000,000 (Gold)

12. Fireboy DML Live in Lagos (28 December)

This December, Fireboy is returning to the Eko Hotel for a massive homecoming that marks his official 2025 victory lap. The date for his show is Sunday, 28 December. The show starts at 8:00 pm, but doors open at 6:00 pm.

Tickets policy: ₦35,000 (General Access), ₦100,000 (VIP - Early Bird), ₦300,000 (VVIP- Early Bird), ₦3,000,000 (Blaze VVIP – Early Bird), ₦ 4,000,000 (Blaze table) and ₦ 5,000,000 (Inferno table).

Take note that December 28th is the busiest night of the year. Fireboy is headlining Eko Hotel on the exact same night that Wizkid is shutting down Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) for The GOAT Experience.

13. Dapper Live: Trench Symphony (TOMORROW - 16 December)

The Dapper Live: Trench Symphony event on December 16, 2025, in Lagos will feature a mix of popular street-pop artists and Fuji legends, all performing with a live orchestra. The lineup includes: T.I Blaze, TML Vibez, Bhadboi OML, Lasmid, Rybeena, Cazulee, Dwillsharmony, Kashcoming, King Saheed Osupa, and KS1 Malaika.

Ticket policy: ₦25,000 (Regular), ₦50,000 (VIP), ₦500,000 (Gold table) and ₦1,000,000 (Platinum table).

14. Flavour Live at Flytime Fest (22 December)

Flavour has a major headline show in Lagos this December. Ijele will be opening the prestigious Flytime Fest 2025 at the Eko Convention Centre. The date is set for Monday, December 22. The festival doors open around 7:00 PM. Standard entry is typically around ₦120,000, with VIP tables running into the millions.

15. Music City Central: The Cavemen (Lagos - 19 December)

The Cavemen will be headlining Day 1 of the Music City Festival at Orange Island in Lekki, Lagos, performing alongside Adekunle Gold and J Hus. The venue is at the Orange Island, Lekki, on Friday, December 19.

Ticket Policy: ₦50,000 (General Admission) , ₦750,000 to ₦2,000,000 (VIP Tables).

16. Asake Live: The Mr. Money African Tour (Lagos – December 24)

This is Asake’s primary, official headline concert in Nigeria for the year 2025 and is part of the prestigious Flytime Fest series. Mr. Money will take centre stage at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, on Wednesday, December 24, 2025 (Christmas Eve). Doors open at 7:00 PM.

Ticket policy: ₦300,000

Read also: Asake’s Thrilling Red Bull Symphonic Is Now on YouTube

17. Ṣẹwà Live In Lagos

Ṣẹwà is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who has recently emerged as a significant voice in the Afro-Soul and alternative scene. The Toronto-based singer will return home for her primary end-of-year showcase, titled "Sewa Live In Lagos," and it’s designed to be an intimate, musically driven experience rather than a chaotic party. The date is Saturday, 20 December, The venue is at the Bature Brewery, Victoria Island, Lagos. The doors open at 6:00 PM.

Ticket policy: ₦10,000 (Early bird), ₦15,000 (Regular) and ₦30,000 (VIP)

18. Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged (Lagos – 21 December)

Rhythm Unplugged has always been the "Gold Standard" of Lagos concerts. It’s where the industry heavyweights and the Island big spenders congregate. For 2025, they’ve gone for a high-octane UK-Nigeria link-up that is easily the most prestigious ticket of the season. This year’s show will be staged on Sunday, December 21. The venue is at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. MAVIN superstar Rema will headline this year’s edition, alongside UK rap sensation, CENTRAL CEE, making his high-profile Lagos debut.

Ticket policy: General Admission (VIP Standing): ₦250,000, VVIP Table (Bronze - 10 Seats): ₦5,000,000, VVIP Table (Silver - 10 Seats): ₦7,500,000, VVIP Table (Gold - 10 Seats): ₦10,000,000, VVIP Table (Platinum - 10 Seats): ₦15,000,000.

N.B: This is not a "regular" show. If you are buying the ₦250,000 standing ticket, prepare for a long night on your feet. If you are looking for tables, they are managed exclusively by the Flytime office and usually require a bank transfer or direct booking via their Official Site.

19. The Cavemen. Live: The Homecoming (Lagos – December 27)

This is The Cavemen's solo headline show of the season, held at The Fidelity Ground. This event is expected to feature longer jams, deep cuts, and potential special guest appearances. The date is set for Saturday, December 27, and the show starts at 7:00 PM.

Ticket policy: ₦27,100 (General access – Early bird), ₦43,300 (General access), ₦162,100 (VIP), ₦2,160,100 (Platinum table) and ₦324,100 (Single seat on table).Read also: “Cavy in the City” Is The Cavemen Doing What They Do Best

20. DJ Tunez: The Black Out Rave Lagos (26 December)

Starboy Entertainment’s official DJ and Nigeria’s Number One DJ on Spotify, comes home for the festive season, following a major show in Abuja earlier this week. Tunez will take centre stage on Friday, December 26 (Boxing Day) at the Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos (previously at Livespot Entertarium in past years). The rave typically starts in the evening around 6:00 pm and goes all night.