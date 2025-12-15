The Best Free and Almost Free Events This December

Did you know that you can chase music, food, lifestyle and Detty December energy across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt without emptying your account?

At this point, we all know that December in Nigeria is a movement. From the bustling streets of Lagos to the beating pulse of Abuja, the historical lanes of Ibadan to the superb energy in Port Harcourt, the festive season is packed with several experiences.

From street food festivals and open-air concerts to fashion pop-ups and DJ-led parties, the end-of-year season turns cities into playgrounds. Interestingly, you don’t need outrageous ticket prices to enjoy the vibes.

If you are chasing music, food, lifestyle and Detty December energy across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt, here is a list of free or almost-free events that let you enjoy this December without emptying your account.

1. Groovy December — Abuja

Date: December 15-31, 2025 (multi-day festival)

Venue: FCT Exhibition Pavilion & Event Centre, Garki, Abuja

Ticket: ₦2,000 (regular ticket), with free access to cultural, craft and food exhibits

Groovy December is Abuja’s signature end-of-year festival, running from mid-December into the new year. It features a mix of performances, lifestyle activities and cultural showcases. Even with a modest entry fee, attendees enjoy access to the Art & Craft Village, Culture Fest and food exhibition areas, making it a great way to experience the capital’s festive spirit without spending heavily.

2. DJ Consequence: Vibe of the Year — Lagos

Date: December 16

Venue: Queens Park Event Centre, Lagos

Ticket: ₦10,000 (early bird)

This event is for party lovers who want premium DJ energy without full-blown concert pricing. Vibe of the Year promises an evening of nonstop music, dancing and crowd energy, curated by DJ Consequence himself. It is a solid choice if you are looking for a lively night out that still feels budget-conscious.

3. Art Meets Fashion — Lagos

Date: December 17, 2025

Venue: Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos Island

Ticket: Budget-friendly

Art Meets Fashion is a creative fusion of visual art, runway showcases and pop-up retail. It brings together designers, artists and fashion enthusiasts in one space, offering a stylish but relaxed atmosphere. If you enjoy fashion, art and cultural conversations without the chaos of a party scene, this event is a perfect pick for you.

4. Amaland Festival 2025 — Ibadan

Date: December 19–20, 2025

Venue: Ibadan Recreation Club, Sabo, Ibadan

Ticket: ₦10,000 (regular)

Amaland Festival spans two days of music, comedy, fashion, beauty, food and lifestyle experiences. With performances from A-list artistes and comedians, the festival draws a vibrant crowd and offers a strong mix of entertainment and brand showcases. It is an ideal pick for those looking to experience Ibadan’s growing festival culture in a big way.

5. FUZE Festival — Lagos

Date: December 20

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos

Ticket: Free

FUZE Festival stands out as one of the most accessible Detty December events. Sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Holdings, it offers a full day of music, culture and lifestyle programming at no cost. Attendees can explore food vendors, enjoy performances and soak in the festive atmosphere at their own pace.

6. GTCO Food & Drink Festival — Lagos

Date: December 20–21

Venue: GTCentre, Oniru, Lagos

Ticket: Free

A favourite on Lagos’ December calendar, the GTCO Food & Drink Festival is a multi-day celebration of food and entrepreneurship. The event features food vendors, tastings, cooking masterclasses and family-friendly activities. It is perfect for food lovers and influencers who want to explore flavours and ideas without paying an entry fee.

7. BonFire — Port Harcourt

Date: December 20

Venue: PH Literary Society, behind Pleasure Park, by Python Golf Course, Port Harcourt

Ticket: ₦2,000 (early bird)

BonFire is a community-centred lifestyle event built around large bonfires, live music and social interaction. Expect DJs, live bands, games, fire stunts and food, all set within a relaxed but energetic environment. It is a great option for those looking to connect and unwind in Port Harcourt during the festive season.

8. Stage Play: Asaba — Lagos

Date: December 23–24

Venue: MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos

Ticket: Free

This Christmas-season stage production by Duke of Shomolu Productions retells historical and cultural narratives through theatre. Asaba offers a thoughtful alternative to concerts and parties, making it ideal for audiences interested in culture, history and live performance.

9. Eat Drink Festival — Lagos

Date: December 26–27, 2025

Venue: Orange Island, Lekki Phase 1

Ticket: ₦3,000 (single day), ₦5,000 (both days)

Eat Drink Festival blends food, music and lifestyle into a well-curated experience. With affordable ticket options, attendees gain access to multiple food vendors, drinks, music and a lively crowd. It is an excellent post-Christmas outing for friends and food enthusiasts.

10. DJ Jimmy Jatt: Rewind Concert — Lagos

Date: December 30

Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos

Ticket: ₦10,000 (regular)

You already know DJ Jimmy Jatt to be a legend. The Rewind Concert is a nostalgic journey through classic hits curated by DJ Jimmy Jatt. Designed for music lovers who appreciate throwback sounds and quality DJ sets, it offers a calmer but equally engaging way to round off the year.

11. Greater Lagos Fiesta — Lagos

Date: December 31, 2025

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square and in locations across IBILE

Ticket: Free

The Greater Lagos Fiesta is the ultimate year-end celebration curated by the Lagos state government. With music performances, cultural displays and fireworks across multiple locations, it provides a communal way to usher in the new year without paying for entry.

Extra Tips for a Budget-Friendly Detty December

RSVP early: Keep in mind that many free or low-cost events require early online registration to guarantee access.

Explore open markets and pop-ups: Lagos, Abuja and other cities host festive markets and lifestyle bazaars that are free to enter and perfect for food, drinks and gift shopping.

Watch local event calendars: Platforms like AllEvents, Instagram pages and city guides regularly update free and affordable events throughout December.

Whether you are exploring Lagos’s food festivals and fashion showcases, rocking out in Abuja’s event spaces, discovering Ibadan’s festival culture or vibing with creatives in Port Harcourt, this December is packed with fun, affordable experiences.

These events strike the perfect balance between big-city energy and smart budgeting, giving you the Detty December feel without the stress on your wallet. So mark your calendar, gather your crew, and make this December one for the books.