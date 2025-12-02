Wizkid Rules Apple Music Nigeria End of the Year List

Wizkid leads Nigeria’s unrivalled dominance as Apple Music unveils its 2025 Year-End Charts.

It’s official! The 2025 Apple Music Year-End Charts have arrived, and they confirm what the world has been witnessing all year: Nigeria’s music scene is operating at an elite level. This year’s wrap-up is not just a celebration of hits; it is a statement of Afrobeats’ cultural power.

Nigerian artists didn’t just appear on the charts. They owned them, dominating locally while extending their influence across the continent.

Wizkid: The Reigning King of Apple Music Nigeria

Wizkid stands at the very top of the 2025 rankings, reaffirming his status as one of Afrobeats’ most enduring global forces. The Grammy winner clinches Top Artist of 2025: Nigeria, the year’s highest honour. His acclaimed album Morayo also claims Top Album of 2025: Nigeria, marking a formidable double triumph for Starboy.

The winning streak doesn’t end there. Wizkid’s hit single ‘Kese (Dance)’ lands at No. 2 on the Top Songs of 2025: Nigeria list, securing him an impressive triple sweep across Artist, Album, and Song categories. It’s a defining moment that underscores Big Wiz’s lasting impact and fan devotion.

Asake Earns Apple Music’s No. 1 Song of the Year

Right behind Wizkid is Asake, who continues to prove himself as one of the most dynamic voices of the new generation. His explosive hit ‘WHY LOVE’ is officially the No. 1 Song of 2025: Nigeria, leading a year filled with high-energy releases and strong chart performances.

His album Lungu Boy stands tall as the third most-streamed album in the country, while Asake himself sits at No. 3 on the Top Artists list, just behind Burna Boy. And his collaboration with Wizkid, ‘MMS’, also ranks at No. 4, clear proof of the magic that happens when Afrobeats heavyweights join forces.

Davido Extends His Continental Dominance

Davido completes the Big Three’s sweep of the charts, further solidifying their combined grip on Nigerian music. OBO’s album 5ive ranks as the second most-streamed album in Nigeria and also places in Ghana’s year-end rankings, reinforcing his pan-African star power. Davido’s hit ‘Funds,’ featuring ODUMODUBLVCK and Chike, lands at No. 3 on the Top Songs list, while his Omah Lay collaboration ‘With You’ follows closely at No. 5. Remarkably, the Top 5 Songs in Nigeria are shared exclusively by Wizkid, Asake, and Davido, a testament to their unmatched dominance.

Nigerian Music Expands Its Continental Reach

The influence of Nigerian music extends far beyond the country’s borders. In Ghana, Davido’s 5ive emerges as the No. 5 most-streamed album in the country, while Fireboy DML and Black Sherif’s joint track ‘So It Goes’ lands at No. 2 on Ghana’s Top songs charts, showcasing the strength of West African collaboration.

In East Africa, Shallipopi continues his breakout streak. His viral hit “Laho” becomes the No. 5 song in Kenya, highlighting the growing impact of Nigeria’s street-pop movement across the region. Back home, artists like Burna Boy, Seyi Vibez, and BNXN round out the Top Artists of 2025: Nigeria, completing a lineup fully dominated by Nigerian talent. The message is clear: Nigerian music is not only thriving, it is leading the continent.

Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2025: Nigeria

Asake, 'WHY LOVE' Wizkid, 'Kese (Dance)' Davido feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike, 'Funds' Asake & Wizkid, 'MMS' Davido feat. Omah Lay, 'With You'

Apple Music’s Top Albums of 2025: Nigeria

Wizkid, ‘Morayo' Davido, ‘5ive' Asake, 'Lungu Boy' BNXN, ‘Captain' Burna Boy, 'No Sign Of Weakness'

Apple Music’s Top Artists of 2025: Nigeria

Wizkid Burna Boy Asake Seyi Vibez BNXN

The overall picture is clear. Nigerian music had an extraordinary year. The charts reflect more than just streams. The Afrobeats scene is not reliant on just one or two stars. It is a robust ecosystem.