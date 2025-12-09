Wizkid’s Starboy Dominance Continues as DJ Tunez Ends 2025 as Nigeria’s Most Streamed DJ

Starboy’s year-end winning streak grows even louder, with DJ Tunez emerging as Nigeria’s most streamed DJ.

As 2025 winds to a close, one truth feels impossible to ignore: the Starboy empire is operating at an entirely different altitude. Wizkid has spent the last quarter hoovering up year-end streaming plaques across Spotify, Apple Music and TurnTables’ radio charts, but it’s his long-time lieutenant, DJ Tunez, who has delivered one of the camp’s most emphatic victories.

A new data reveal confirms him as Nigeria’s most streamed DJ on Spotify this year, a crowning moment that reinforces Starboy’s chokehold on the continental music landscape. It’s a win that speaks not only to Tunez’s consistency but to the depth of talent orbiting Big Wiz.

Maphorisa Leads Africa, Tunez Rules Nigeria

The rankings that sent social media into a mild frenzy came via Africa Facts Zone page on X this Tuesday. The aforementioned outlet published a list that laid out Spotify’s monthly listener leaderboard for DJs. It’s a metric that, in this era, neatly captures reach, resonance, and relevance. As expected, South Africa’s Amapiano architects dominated the upper tier, their sound still the continent’s most exportable sonic signature.

African DJs with the Most Spotify Monthly Listeners



1. DJ Maphorisa 🇿🇦 - 5.3 million



2. DJ Tunez 🇳🇬 - 3.55 million



3. Kabza De Small 🇿🇦 - 3.4M



4. Shimza 🇿🇦 - 2.8M



5. Black Coffee 🇿🇦 - 2.75M



6. Tyler ICU 🇿🇦 - 2.2M



7. Spinall 🇳🇬 - 1.9M



8. Major League DJz 🇿🇦 - 1.7M — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 9, 2025

Meanwhile, two of Nigeria’s biggest DJs were also named in the elite crop, underscoring the country’s growing footprint in the global DJ ecosystem.

Below is Top African DJ’s on Spotify according to monthly listeners, as of 9 December 2025:

1. DJ Maphorisa (South Africa) - 5.3M

2. Master KG (South Africa) - 3.8M

3. DJ Tunez (Nigeria) - 3.55M

4. Kabza De Small (South Africa) - 3.4M

5. DJ Yo! (Mauritania) - 3.34M

6. Jazzwrld (South Africa) - 3.29M

7. Shimza (South Africa) - 2.8M

8. Black Coffee (South Africa) - 2.75M

9. Nitefreak (Zimbabawe) - 2.24M

10. XDuppy (South Africa) - 2.238M

11. Tyler ICU (South Africa) - 2.18M

12. Kelvin Momo (South Africa) - 1.93M

13. DJ Spinall (Nigeria) - 1.89M

14. Major League DJz (South Africa) - 1.7M

15. Uncle Waffles (Eswatini) - 1.5M

South Africa’s grip on the global dance market remains iron-clad, but for Nigerian fans, this moment belonged wholly to Tunez. He is the only Nigerian DJ in the top ten, an undeniable confirmation of his status as the country’s number one DJ and Africa’s second-most streamed overall.

Then Tunez himself stepped into the chat. The Starboy disc jockey quote-tweeted the metrics with nothing but the iconic Michael Jordan “I’m Back” GIF, triggering a fresh wave of memes, congratulations and celebratory noise.

The Internet Reacts

DJ Tunez is Nigeria's No.1 DJ on Spotify | Credit: Spotify

As with any leaderboard that touches Nigerian stan culture, the discourse was immediate and chaotic in the most entertaining way. Fans celebrated Tunez’s ascent, while others descended into the familiar rabbit hole of debating who counts as a “DJ” in a world where producers, curators, and touring selectors often overlap.

First time I'm seeing SA beat Naija in anything entertainment. — Akan Ime (@ImeAkan3) December 9, 2025

The Only Nigeria DJ in the top 10. Wahala DJ- DJ Tunez 🥵🥶 OGBAFIA GAN GAN ⚡⚡🦅 NUMBER 1 🔔 @DJ_TUNEZ https://t.co/Ju0hISLqEP — Jeymes 👊🏽 (@JamzyjHNIC) December 9, 2025

DJ TUNEZ IS THE NUMBER 1 DJ IN NIGERIA then 🇳🇬



You think say na cruise anytime he tweet



NUMBER 1 DON WAKE!!!😂😂😂🔈 — stardomgys🍥 (@stardomgys11) December 9, 2025

DJ Tunez is the number one in Nigeria 🔥 https://t.co/jGOwoRCD62 — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) December 9, 2025

The Tunez Blueprint: Global Afrobeats, Starboy Synergy, and an Unmatched Year

DJ Tunez | Credit: Facebook

Seun Omogaji, known worldwide as DJ Tunez, has long been a linchpin of Afrobeats’ international rise. His alliance with Wizkid dates back to 2016, when he was tapped as the official Starboy Worldwide DJ, and since then he has become a fixture on the biggest stages from London to Lagos, setting the tone for arena crowds before the main event even breathes.

Wizkid told me we will take over the world - DJ Tunez on becoming Starboy's official DJ

His catalogue reads like a highlight reel of Afrobeats essentials: the 2018 summer-defining “Gbese” with Wizkid, the genre-stretching “Pami” (Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Omah Lay), and a string of releases that shaped club culture across continents.

Tunez is the official DJ for Wizkid's imprint Starboy Worldwide | Credit: Instagram

But 2025 was on a different scale. This year, Tunez moved with the authority of an architect, crafting cross-continental hits that lived at the intersection of Lagos and Johannesburg. His joint EP with Wizkid and DJ Maphorisa, South Gidi, was a stylish fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano, and its lead single, 'Money Constant' (ft. Mavo), was colossal. Thirty-plus days at No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria, a peak at No. 8 on the Global Shazam chart, and a presence that made it feel inescapable everywhere from club residencies to Sunday brunch playlists.