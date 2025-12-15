Dapper Live Announces “Trench Symphony”, Afrobeats and Fuji's Largest Orchestra this December

#FeaturedPost

Featuring TML Vibez, Lasmid, Cazulee, T.I Blaze, Rybeena, BhadBoi OML, Dwillsharmony & Kashcoming with special performances by Fuji Legends, KS1 Malaika and King Dr. Saheed Osupa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dapper Live, an offshoot of the Dapper Group known for delivering exceptional live music experiences across Nigeria, has announced its upcoming Detty December concert, Trench Symphony, to hold on the 16th of December,2025, from 8:00 pm Nigerian time at Balmoral Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. This is the second edition of the first-of-its-kind concert in Nigeria, where local music is performed with a full orchestra.

This edition promises a rich fusion of Fuji, Afrobeats, and street sounds, all reimagined through a live orchestral experience. Audiences will enjoy special performances from legendary Fuji icons King Dr Saheed Osupa and KS1 Malaika, performing alongside a new wave of stars including TML Vibez, Rybeena, Kashcoming, T.I Blaze, Bhad Boi OML, Lasmid, Cazulee, and Dwillsharmony, a line-up designed to delight Afrobeats fans, music lovers, and diaspora returnees seeking a truly immersive music experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trench Symphony’s debut held in Q4 2025 officially opened the concert and live experiences season in Nigeria and broke new ground as Nigeria’s first full-orchestra street music concert. Building on the success of the first edition, Trench Symphony returns this Detty December season with even greater energy, creativity, and cultural depth, as Dapper Live takes the lead in creating fun and memorable festive-season experiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Damilola “Akinwunmi” Dapper, CEO of Dapper Group:

“Trench Symphony was created to redefine live music experiences in Nigeria, bridging the gap between the streets and the stage, between culturally rich sounds like Fuji and the vibrant pulse of Afrobeats. This edition continues that journey, celebrating music that unites generations and backgrounds.”

As Lagos prepares to welcome visitors and Nigerians returning from the diaspora for the festive season, Trench Symphony promises to be a standout celebration of homegrown sound and culture set to bring together music lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and holidaymakers for an unforgettable night that bridges tradition, innovation, and the shared joy of Detty December in Lagos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets for Trench Symphony are available at onburd.com