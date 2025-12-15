Burgundy Is the Colour of the Season, And It’s Not Going Anywhere

Burgundy is taking over fashion, beauty and interiors this season. From outfits and hair to nails and décor, here’s why the rich shade feels so timeless.

When Christmas comes around, everyone instinctively reaches for red, green, and white. They’re the traditional festive colours, and they’ve dominated wardrobes and décor for as long as we can remember. While that will always be true, there’s another shade quietly edging its way into the spotlight, and that is burgundy. Rich and undeniably chic, burgundy is slowly becoming a Christmas staple and the colour of the moment.

Burgundy is best described as a deep wine red with subtle purple and brown undertones. It sits between bold and muted because it’s neither too bright nor too dull. That balance is exactly what makes it so classy.

It has a softness that feels refined, and enough depth to stand out. Even better, burgundy works beautifully with almost every colour, from neutrals like black, white, and cream to gold, denim, blush, and even brighter shades. When it shows up in clothing, shoes, accessories, or décor, burgundy just works.

Burgundy in Fashion

In fashion, burgundy has become the colour you reach for when you want to look stylish without trying too hard. A burgundy dress instantly feels more intentional than a red one, especially during the festive season. It gives “I know fashion” energy without needing extra effort. Burgundy trousers paired with a crisp shirt or knit strike the perfect balance between stylish and relaxed, while a burgundy blazer can instantly upgrade denim or neutral basics.

Burgundy trousers paired with a white shirt or knit feel clean and sophisticated, while a burgundy blazer over jeans can transform a casual outfit into something office-appropriate or dinner-ready.

One of the reasons burgundy works so well is its versatility. It shines as a statement colour in full looks, especially in luxe fabrics like velvet, satin, or wool. At the same time, it’s just as effective in small doses; like a burgundy bag, shoes, or scarf can completely transform a simple outfit. It flatters a wide range of skin tones and works across casual, workwear, and evening looks, which explains why it keeps popping up everywhere.

Burgundy Hair - The Colour Everyone Is Experimenting With

When it comes to hair, people are clearly moving beyond the usual black and brown. More people are experimenting with colour, and burgundy has emerged as one of the favourites.

Burgundy hair is subtle and striking. Indoors, it can appear deep and understated, while in natural light, the rich wine tones really show through. It works across different hair textures and styles, from natural hair and braids to wigs and relaxed hair. Burgundy adds personality and edge while also maintaining its soft, elegant appeal, which is exactly why it’s having such a moment.

If you’ve been wanting to switch things up with your hair colour, try burgundy, and you won’t be disappointed.

Burgundy Nails - The New “Grown” Neutral

Burgundy nails have officially become a neutral, and that’s a hill worth dying on. If nude feels too safe and bright colours feel like too much, burgundy sits perfectly in between. It’s elegant, timeless and always looks expensive.

During the festive season, burgundy nails are especially fitting. It’s also seen as a festive colour, and it pairs beautifully with gold jewellery and evening outfits.

From glossy, matte, short, long, almond, or square shapes, burgundy nails always give that clean, expensive look. Even simple designs like French tips, subtle glitter accents, or chrome finishes look elevated and classy when done in burgundy. Go through our list of 9 hottest Christmas nail trends you’ll want to copy in 2025.

Burgundy in Interior Design - Rich and Inviting

Aside from fashion and beauty, burgundy is also making its mark in interior design. It brings warmth to a space without overpowering it. Imagine burgundy throw pillows on a neutral sofa, a burgundy accent chair, or even burgundy curtains, and you have yourself a space that feels and looks cosy and intentional.

Burgundy is also finding its way into tiles, and it’s a refreshing shift from the all-white, overly neutral interiors that have dominated modern homes for years.

In living areas, kitchens, and even bathrooms, burgundy tiles introduce personality. They create contrast, draw the eye, and make a space feel intentional and lived-in. While neutral interiors can sometimes feel flat or impersonal, burgundy adds soul.

Burgundy as Christmas Décor - A New Festive Favourite

When it comes to Christmas decorations, burgundy is slowly taking its place beside traditional red. It is more classy, posh, refined, and less predictable. Burgundy ribbons on wreaths, table runners, candles, or ornaments bring a fresh twist to festive décor while still keeping things seasonal.

When used together with gold, champagne, or even forest green, burgundy creates a luxurious Christmas aesthetic that is timeless.

The colour, burgundy, is proving itself as a timeless favourite. It’s a colour that does the work for you by making outfits, hair, nails and even living spaces look more thoughtful without extra effort. It’s not too loud, not too boring, just rich, warm and very put together.