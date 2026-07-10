South Africa asks Nigeria to provide evidence of killings of Nigerians after Nigeria threatens diplomatic action

South Africa has asked Nigeria to provide evidence supporting its allegations over the killings of two Nigerians, after Abuja warned it could take diplomatic action if attacks on its citizens continue.

South Africa asked Nigeria to submit evidence supporting its allegations over the deaths of two Nigerians.

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Nigeria warned it could take diplomatic action if attacks on its citizens continue.

South African police disputed Nigeria's account of one victim's death and said an independent investigation is underway.

The diplomatic dispute comes amid renewed anti-migrant protests and growing concerns over xenophobic violence in South Africa.

South Africa has asked Nigeria to provide evidence to support its allegations that Nigerian citizens were killed amid a recent wave of anti-migrant violence, after Abuja warned it could take diplomatic action if attacks on its nationals continue.

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The diplomatic exchange follows a statement by Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemning the deaths of two Nigerians in South Africa and accusing the South African authorities of failing to adequately protect foreign nationals.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the ministry's spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Nigeria said Emeka Charles Iroegbu died during what it described as a "gruesome interrogation" by officers of the Tshwane Metro Police in Sunnyside, Pretoria, on June 28. It also said Musa Yunana Joe, popularly known as "Big Joe", was shot dead by unidentified attackers outside his shop in eMalahleni (formerly Witbank), Mpumalanga, on the same day.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Federal Government expressed concern over what it described as a recurring pattern of attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals living in South Africa.

"We wish to place the Government of South Africa on notice that if the situation continues to persist, all options remain on the table, some of which will be activated if the uncultured and provocative trend of intolerance and apartheid-style behaviour against foreigners is not addressed," the ministry said.

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Nigeria also argued that the repeated incidents raised questions about whether South Africa was fulfilling its obligations under international law to protect foreign nationals. It maintained that South African citizens and businesses continue to operate freely in Nigeria and urged Pretoria to ensure similar protection for Nigerians living legally in South Africa.

Despite its strong criticism, the Federal Government appealed to Nigerians not to retaliate against South African businesses or citizens, saying it would continue to pursue dialogue and diplomatic engagement while the evacuation of Nigerians who had requested voluntary repatriation continued.

South Africa, however, rejected suggestions of state complicity and called on Nigeria to substantiate its claims.

According to Reuters, South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the Nigerian government should submit any evidence it has through the appropriate diplomatic channels rather than making public allegations. The department did not directly address Nigeria's specific accusations but said any credible evidence would be considered by the relevant authorities.

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South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa

The South African Police Service also challenged part of Nigeria's account regarding the death of Iroegbu.

Police said the Nigerian national died after collapsing while being arrested during a drug-related operation at his apartment in Pretoria, where officers allegedly recovered drugs. Authorities said paramedics declared him dead at the scene and insisted the incident was unrelated to the recent anti-migrant protests.

The police further said the case had been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), South Africa's police watchdog, which has opened an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Nigeria, however, maintains that Iroegbu died during police interrogation and has called for justice, transparency and accountability.

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The latest diplomatic row comes against the backdrop of renewed anti-migrant protests in South Africa, where demonstrators have blamed undocumented foreigners for crime, unemployment and pressure on public services. While many of the protests have been peaceful, some have turned violent, with attacks on foreign nationals and the looting of foreign-owned businesses. Human rights groups have repeatedly warned that migrants are being unfairly scapegoated for South Africa's deep-rooted socio-economic challenges.

The unrest has prompted several African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana and Malawi, to assist citizens seeking to return home. Earlier this year, Nigeria announced a voluntary evacuation programme after scores of Nigerians requested repatriation over fears for their safety.

Relations between Nigeria and South Africa have periodically been strained by outbreaks of xenophobic violence, with previous attacks on foreign nationals triggering diplomatic protests and calls for stronger protection of African migrants living in South Africa.