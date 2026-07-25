If you're involved in online fraud, the US says your family could also lose visa access.

If you're involved in online fraud, the US says your family could also lose visa access.

US cracks down on yahoo boys as new visa ban extends to immediate family members

If you're involved in online fraud, the US says your family could also lose visa access.

The United States has introduced a new global visa restriction policy targeting foreign nationals involved in cybercrime, including online fraud, romance scams, phishing and sextortion schemes.

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The policy also extends to immediate family members of suspected cybercriminals, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying the move is intended to disrupt transnational criminal networks.

The crackdown is part of a broader enforcement strategy that includes visa denials, sanctions, asset seizures and international law enforcement cooperation, following an estimated $10 billion in scam-related losses suffered by Americans in 2024.

The United States has announced a new visa restriction policy targeting foreign nationals involved in cybercrime, warning that even their immediate family members could be denied entry into the country.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

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The policy was announced on Thursday, July 23, by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said the move is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to disrupt international cybercrime networks responsible for billions of dollars in losses to American victims.

According to Rubio, the visa restrictions will apply to foreign nationals who are responsible for or complicit in cyber-enabled crimes.

The policy also extends to their immediate family members, including spouses and children, in an effort to increase pressure on criminal organizations operating across borders.

"By restricting visa issuance to those who are responsible for or complicit in these criminal enterprises, we are sending a clear message: The United States will go after those who prey on our citizens," Rubio said in a statement released by the U.S. Department of State.

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The State Department said the restrictions will apply globally and are not aimed at any single country, although officials have previously identified criminal syndicates operating in regions including Nigeria, China and parts of Southeast Asia as major players in online fraud and scam operations.

The policy covers a wide range of cyber-enabled crimes, including online investment scams, romance fraud, phishing schemes, financial cyber scams and overseas-based sextortion operations that target victims in the United States.

Officials said particular concern has been raised over sextortion rings that exploit minors, causing severe emotional and psychological harm to victims and their families.

The visa restrictions are backed by Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the U.S. government to deny visas to individuals whose entry could have serious adverse foreign policy consequences.

President Donald Trump

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The measure also aligns with President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14390, which directs U.S. agencies to combat transnational criminal organisations involved in fraud and other illicit activities.

The announcement comes as cybercrime continues to inflict significant financial damage on Americans.

According to the State Department, online scams and fraud schemes cost U.S. victims at least $10 billion in 2024.

Officials also said proceeds from these operations are frequently linked to money laundering, human trafficking and public corruption, making cybercrime a broader international security challenge.

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The visa restrictions form part of a wider U.S. enforcement strategy.

In addition to denying visas, the administration said it will pursue economic sanctions, seize criminal assets, seek extradition of suspects and strengthen cooperation with international law enforcement agencies to dismantle cybercrime networks operating across multiple jurisdictions.

US President Donald Trump

The U.S. government did not announce any specific individuals or organizations affected by the new policy, and the State Department said visa decisions are generally confidential under U.S. law.