WATCH: Anambra Nwa boy served faithfully for years; what his Oga secretly built for him left everyone speechless

Anambra businessman OMOLETEX gifts his loyal Nwa Boy a 12-flat apartment, reigniting conversations about the Igbo apprenticeship system and why it still matters.

Anambra businessman OMOLETEX surprised his loyal apprentice with a newly built 12-flat apartment after years of faithful service.

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The emotional gesture has sparked fresh conversations about Nigeria's Igbo apprenticeship, or Nwa Boy, system.

Discover how the Nwa Boy system works, why it has produced thousands of entrepreneurs, and the challenges it faces today.

In many parts of southeastern Nigeria, there's a saying that every successful businessman was once somebody's Nwa Boy.

It's a system that has built billion-naira businesses, created generations of entrepreneurs and, for decades, kept the Igbo spirit of commerce alive.

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An Anambra businessman, popularly known as OMOLETEX NA UMUCHU, has gone viral after gifting one of his apprentices a newly built 12-flat apartment as a reward for years of loyalty and hard work.

The apprentice didn't see it coming.

According to the businessman, his Nwa Boy had served him faithfully over the years without cutting corners or betraying his trust.

Unknown to the young man, his boss had quietly bought a piece of land in his name and began building on it in secret.

Heartwarming moment Anambra businessman, OMOLETEX NA UMUCHU, hands over a newly built 12-flat apartment to one of his Nwa Boy (apprentice) in appreciation of his dedication and loyalty.



According to him, the Nwa Boy had been faithful and hardworking, so he secretly bought the… pic.twitter.com/aA3jGBBV2l — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) July 14, 2026

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By the time the project was completed, the apprentice still had no clue.

It wasn't until family members, friends and other apprentices gathered that the businessman finally revealed the surprise: the entire 12-flat property belonged to his apprentice.

The emotional moment drew loud cheers from the crowd as the visibly stunned young man struggled to process what had just happened.

What exactly is the Nwa Boy system?

What is Nwa Boy?

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To many Nigerians, especially those outside the Southeast, the term Nwa Boy simply means "apprentice".

But within Igbo business culture, it represents something much bigger than learning a trade.

Known formally as the Igbo apprenticeship system (IAS), it is an indigenous mentorship and wealth-sharing model that has shaped the region's commercial success for decades.

Long before startup incubators, business schools, and accelerator programmes became popular, many Igbo entrepreneurs were already building businesses and training the next generation to do the same.

The process is straightforward but demands commitment.

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A young person, usually introduced by a parent, relative or trusted community member, is placed under an established businessman or trader, often called the Oga or Master.

Before the apprenticeship begins, both families typically agree on the terms, including how long the apprentice will serve. Depending on the business and agreement, this can range from four to eight years or even longer.

During that period, the apprentice doesn't simply observe.

He becomes immersed in the business, learning every aspect of how it operates. He may start with basic tasks such as cleaning the shop, arranging goods, running errands or assisting customers.

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As trust grows, he gradually takes on bigger responsibilities like handling sales, managing inventory, negotiating with suppliers, travelling to purchase goods, keeping records and, in many cases, overseeing branches or supervising junior workers.

The goal isn't just to teach someone how to sell products. It's to develop an entrepreneur who understands how to build, sustain and grow a business from the ground up.

Unlike conventional employment, apprentices are not usually paid a monthly salary. Instead, the master often provides accommodation, meals and clothing and takes responsibility for many of the apprentice's day-to-day needs throughout the training period.

The understanding is that the real reward comes at the end. That reward is known as settlement.

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Settlement is the defining feature of the Nwa Boy system. Once the agreed-upon years of service have been completed successfully, the master is expected to help the apprentice establish an independent livelihood.

Depending on the master's financial capacity and the nature of the business, this may involve cash, goods, equipment, a fully stocked shop, a business location or even introductions to suppliers and customers.

In many successful cases, former apprentices go on to build thriving businesses of their own, eventually taking in apprentices themselves.

This creates a cycle in which wealth, business knowledge and opportunities are passed from one generation to another rather than remaining concentrated in the hands of a few.

It is one of the reasons the system has been credited with helping transform commercial hubs such as Onitsha, Aba, Nnewi and Alaba International Market into some of Nigeria's most vibrant centres of trade.

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Can the system survive today's Nigeria?

Not everyone believes the model is as strong as it once was.

Over the past few years, stories of broken settlement promises have become increasingly common.

Some apprentices say they dedicated the best years of their lives only to leave empty-handed, while some business owners argue that younger apprentices are becoming impatient, entitled or unwilling to complete their agreed-upon years of service.

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However, thousands of young people from modest backgrounds have gone on to become successful entrepreneurs without taking bank loans or relying on government intervention.