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WATCH: Kogi barber accepted ₦2000 instead of arguing, what a Delta billionaire did next left him in tears

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 18:58 - 06 July 2026
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The barber became emotional after receiving ₦5 million from businessman Daniel Omoyibo.
A Kogi barber received ₦5 million from Delta businessman Daniel Omoyibo after accepting a ₦2,000 haircut instead of arguing over the price. Watch the emotional moment.
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  • A Kogi barber accepted ₦2,000 for a haircut after another barber declined the offer.

  • Delta businessman Daniel Omoyibo later transferred ₦5 million to help him open his own barbershop.

  • The emotional moment was captured on video and has sparked widespread reactions across social media.

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A video circulating on social media has captured the moment a Kogi State barber received a life-changing sum of money from a Delta billionaire after a simple act of kindness during what started as a routine haircut.

According to the clip, Chief Dr Daniel Omoyibo, a Delta-based oil magnate and philanthropist also known as Danmotech, walked into a barbershop without fanfare and asked for a haircut.

The first barber quoted ₦5,000 for the service. Omoyibo offered ₦2,000, believing it to be a fair price. The barber held his ground and refused to budge, leaving Omoyibo preparing to walk out.

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It was at that point that a second barber, originally from Kogi State and working in the shop as an employee, stepped in. He called Omoyibo back, telling him it was still early in the morning and that he would take the job at the price offered.

As the haircut progressed, the two men fell into conversation. Omoyibo learned that the young man was not the shop owner but an employee working for someone else. He asked him what it would take to set up his own barbershop.

READ ALSO: 'I almost died' — Nollywood actress abandons Islam for Christianity after nine years of mysterious illness

The barber estimated between ₦2 million and ₦3 million. Omoyibo picked up his phone and transferred ₦5 million to him on the spot.

The barber's reaction, captured in the video, showed a man visibly overwhelmed, emotional and struggling to process what had just happened to him over the course of a single haircut.

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Omoyibo also exchanged contact details with him, indicating that the transfer was not the end of his support.

The video has since drawn significant attention online, with many pointing to the barber's small act of goodwill, which was choosing not to argue over a price on a quiet morning, as the moment that changed the direction of his life.

READ NEXT: ‘I am not Jonasi’ — Davido rejects viral comparisons to Netflix's The Polygamist lead

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