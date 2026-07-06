WATCH: Kogi barber accepted ₦2000 instead of arguing, what a Delta billionaire did next left him in tears

A Kogi barber received ₦5 million from Delta businessman Daniel Omoyibo after accepting a ₦2,000 haircut instead of arguing over the price. Watch the emotional moment.

A Kogi barber accepted ₦2,000 for a haircut after another barber declined the offer.

Delta businessman Daniel Omoyibo later transferred ₦5 million to help him open his own barbershop.

The emotional moment was captured on video and has sparked widespread reactions across social media.

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A video circulating on social media has captured the moment a Kogi State barber received a life-changing sum of money from a Delta billionaire after a simple act of kindness during what started as a routine haircut.

According to the clip, Chief Dr Daniel Omoyibo, a Delta-based oil magnate and philanthropist also known as Danmotech, walked into a barbershop without fanfare and asked for a haircut.

A billionaire businessman, oil magnate, and philanthropist from Delta State, Chief Dr. Daniel Omoyibo (Danmotech), went out casually to have his hair barbered at a saloon with two barbers.



When he explained the haircut to the first barber, he was charged 5k and he priced it at… pic.twitter.com/enokVf6rg6 — Senior Pastor Okezie James Atañi (@Onsogbu) July 5, 2026

The first barber quoted ₦5,000 for the service. Omoyibo offered ₦2,000, believing it to be a fair price. The barber held his ground and refused to budge, leaving Omoyibo preparing to walk out.

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It was at that point that a second barber, originally from Kogi State and working in the shop as an employee, stepped in. He called Omoyibo back, telling him it was still early in the morning and that he would take the job at the price offered.

As the haircut progressed, the two men fell into conversation. Omoyibo learned that the young man was not the shop owner but an employee working for someone else. He asked him what it would take to set up his own barbershop.

The barber estimated between ₦2 million and ₦3 million. Omoyibo picked up his phone and transferred ₦5 million to him on the spot.

The barber's reaction, captured in the video, showed a man visibly overwhelmed, emotional and struggling to process what had just happened to him over the course of a single haircut.

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Omoyibo also exchanged contact details with him, indicating that the transfer was not the end of his support.