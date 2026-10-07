Dr. Alex Chioma Otti / Late Chief Sam Mbakwe: 40 years mystery all Abians must know

Dr. Richard Okoye explores the 40-year connection between Abia Governor Alex Otti and late Chief Sam Mbakwe, highlighting leadership, history, infrastructure and the future of Abia State.

Life is indeed full of mysteries. Those that ignore them suffer the most in life. What is happening in Abia State today has a 40-year mystery every great mind especially indigene of Abia State must know and fight for. George Santayana once said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it".

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My personal encounter with his Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti has gone from meeting a Governor to understanding his mysterious mission in Abia State. It may interest you to know that Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, the current governor of Abia State, is a mere mortal but born in order of the Spirit of Moses. His kind of visit to a people happens every 40 years. Regrettably, if the visited people lack understanding of the mission, they will suffer captivity for extra 40 years. Here is the mystery I saw in Governor Alex Chioma Otti and Late Chief Sam Mbakwe, the then Governor of defunct Imo State.

The following will alert every citizen of Abia State and the residents to pay serious attention to the mission of Governor Alex Chioma Otti. Here are core characteristics of men sent in order of the Spirit of Moses to a people.

As a Prince in the Palace of Pharaoh, the Bible recorded, it came to Moses' heart at a time to deliver his people from suffering and oppression. That prompted him to abandon the comfort of the Palace for the mission. Same I saw in the journey of Governor Alex Otti who reached the pinnacle of his career as MD and Chairman of a bank and yet came for this mission in Abia State. Yes, many may say some people did likewise, but watch out for these core signs that distinguish those people from Moses' incarnates.

When God delivered the architectural design of the Tabernacle (one of the Seven Wonders of the World) to Moses in Exodus 31, He gave him instruction: "Go to some men like Bezaleel and Aholiab, the men with the craftsmanship and the wisdom to build and deliver" the Tabernacle. This same order I saw in Abia State.

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Quite unlike most political establishments where appointees lobby for offices, most of the men and women in Governor Otti's cabinet today never lobbied for it, and some not even of Abia State origin. He rather went after them like Moses did to his Bezaleels and Aholiabs.

As strange and amazing this would sound; Abia State is today one State in Nigeria where you do not need to lobby anybody to be given opportunity to showcase excellence. I have had personal encounters with the Chief of Staff, Pastor (Dr) Caleb Ajagba, Hon. Commissioner of Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, Hon. Commissioner of Petroleum, Prof. Joel Ogbonna and few others, they all speak same language; "This Or That Is Or Is Not In Line With The Vision Of His Excellency For Abia People". Their queries on a given project are also of the same Spirit; "How would this project or idea benefit the people of abia state". All with the same sense of focus and zero room for lobbying or compromised negotiation (This fact is verifiable). This is one of the core signs of Moses' men. They are usually called and not appointed.

The major limiting factor and as a matter of fact, excusable excuse for failures is funding. However, money would always answer to men in this Moses order of mission. They only need to declare, "Let My People Go" and funds even from their enemies will answer to them. Many have asked and keep asking, where Governor Alex Chioma Otti gets money to execute countless exceptional projects in less than 4 years despite not in the ruling party. Here is the only answer I have heard him give; "My business is business of money" which he described as his "Otu mokpo" but now we know better. The Spirit behind the mission attracts excellence and compels freewill contributions to the mission. In the same spirit, late Governor Sam Mbakwe built the first cargo Airport in Nigeria history - Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri - with collective community contributions. It was so humbling that school children via appeal funds contributed to the Airport construction.

Coincidentally, I have found myself in this web. Just by encounter with the spirit of the mission, I delightfully powered two Primary Health Centers in Abia State with smart solar solutions and full digital infrastructure without government appeal.

Such compulsion is in order of Moses' mission to a people. Watch out for unprecedented flooding of investors and investments into Abia State in the shortest possible time.

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While Moses' "Let my people go" declaration brings joy, the people's suffering can return on two major fronts. One; when the people misjudge the mission. Recall when Moses came with a burden to deliver his people; his first term encounter was successful when he killed an Egyptian fighting a Hebrew slave. However, on his second attempt to establish lasting peace and progress for the people, they misjudged him; "who made you a judge over us" and that made him run away. This is one mistake Abians should never do because the pay back is usually too painful to imagine; 40 years of extra captivity and torture.

The Second Front Call for Prayers: Recall In 1983, precisely 40 years before Dr Alex Chioma Otti became the governor of Abia State, there arose a man with the same Spirit of Moses, in the person of Late Governor Chief Sam Mbakwe who is remembered for massive infrastructural projects, education and people-oriented leadership. He was called weeping Governor because he was emotionally overwhelmed and wept publicly when he saw the suffering of the people affected by flood with no federal support in view. Men in this mission usually come with broken heart. Recall the public weeping of Gov. Alex Otti when he sighted the children with special needs during children's day march pass. Same spirit, perhaps, the connection with his visit to the apparently forgotten family of Late Chief Sam Mbakwe. His aged wife testified; No Governor has cared the way Gov. Otti has done. You can now put one and two together; deep calleth unto deep.

Regrettably, three months into the second tenure of Chief Sam Mbakwe (1983), military coup thwarted the mission with no Joshua in view. The last 40 years before another visit in 2023 showed what Abians and Igbos in general should never wish to experience again. A Moses without a Joshua will lead the people back to captivity even after gaining independence. Bitter truth, those that ignore history are condemned to repeat it.

While this mission sounds divine, the people have a role in its accomplishment and sustainability. When the battle was so strong, the people had to support the hands of Moses to remain up until total victory was delivered to the people of Israel (Exodus 17:12). In same spirit, every Abia indigene and residents should stand firm and hold the hands of Governor Alex Chioma Otti to accomplish the purpose God sent him to Abia people. This effort should not be viewed from a political stand point but with the Spirit of determination that says; Affliction shall not arise again the second time.

Finally, as important as the mission of Governor Alex Chioma Otti to the people of Abia state is, so also is his successor, 'the Joshua'. Prayers in this regard should be intense because Moses' mission usually ends before the Promise Land. On this note, every well-meaning Abian must participate in these two prayer points.

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The First Prayer should be tailored against forces that plan to truncate the mission and its transition as it happened in 1983, most importantly between January and May, 2027 (Job 5:12).

The Second Prayer should be that of supplication. Let God by Himself raise a Joshua who He would say to; Fear not, as I am with Moses (Governor Alex Chioma Otti) so shall I be with you in Abia State.

Honestly, while I admit I am not a prophet but in all apprehension flesh and blood did not reveal this mystery. My prayer therefore, May God grant the prayers of the good people of Abia State in Jesus Name.

•DR RICHARD OKOYE is Chairman SaveAlife Group