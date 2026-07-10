Three years after the result manipulation scandal that gripped Nigeria, Ejikeme Mmesoma's official academic ban by JAMB is expiring this July

Three years after the result manipulation scandal that gripped Nigeria, Ejikeme Mmesoma's official academic ban by JAMB is expiring this July

After three years of “go and sit down,” Mmesoma can finally write JAMB again as ban expires this July

Ejikeme Mmesoma's three-year JAMB ban over the 2023 UTME result forgery scandal expires this July, making her eligible to register for the exam again. Here's what happened and where things stand now.

Mmesoma's three-year JAMB ban expires this July, making her eligible to register for UTME again.

She was banned in 2023 after an Anambra panel confirmed she manipulated her UTME score from 249 to 362.

JAMB withdrew the forged result, while Innoson revoked her scholarship and the Anambra Government ordered counselling.

The case remains one of Nigeria's biggest examination fraud controversies and is still cited in discussions about academic integrity.

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Three years after one of Nigeria's biggest JAMB controversies, Ejikeme Mmesoma is now set to become eligible to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) again as the three-year ban placed on her by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) expires this July.

If she chooses to continue her education, she can now register for another UTME after serving the sanction imposed over the 2023 result forgery scandal that sparked conversations across Nigeria.

The controversy started in July 2023 when Mmesoma, an Anambra student, announced that she scored 362 in the UTME, a score that would have placed her among the highest-scoring candidates in the country.

At first, many Nigerians believed her after she accused JAMB of refusing to recognise her result. The story quickly gained attention online, with many people questioning the examination body.

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But things changed after JAMB insisted that the score was fake.

JAMB enforced a strict three-year suspension following findings from an independent state panel that confirmed Mmesoma had altered her original score of 249.

According to the board, Mmesoma's real UTME score was 249, not 362. JAMB also alleged that she altered her result using her mobile phone before printing the manipulated version at a cybercafé.

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The examination body pointed out several inconsistencies on the result slip, including differences in her registration number, date of birth, examination centre and even the format used. JAMB explained that the result notification template seen on the document had stopped being used since 2021.

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Mmesoma initially denied altering the result, insisting she printed it directly from JAMB's portal.

Following the growing controversy, the Anambra State Government set up an independent panel headed by Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu to investigate the matter.

After interviewing JAMB officials, Mmesoma, her school authorities and other parties, the panel released its findings on July 8, 2023.

The panel confirmed that Mmesoma's authentic UTME score was 249 and concluded that the 362 result had been manipulated.

According to the report, Mmesoma admitted before the panel that she personally altered the result using her Airtel mobile phone before taking it to a cybercafé for printing.

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The panel also stated that she accepted responsibility for her actions and apologised to JAMB, the Anambra State Government and her school.

Following the investigation, JAMB withdrew the forged result and announced a three-year ban from all examinations conducted by the board.

Explaining the decision at the time, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin said:

“In the meantime, the management of the Board, after considering the weighty infraction committed by Ms. Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, and in line with its established procedures, has withdrawn her 2023 UTME result and also barred her from sitting the Board’s examination for the next three years.”

JAMB also maintained throughout the controversy that its examination system was never compromised, insisting that the issue was simply a case of result falsification.

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The scandal had major consequences beyond the examination itself.

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing withdrew the scholarship it had earlier awarded Mmesoma after news of the alleged high score emerged.

Her father, Romanus Ejikeme, later apologised publicly, saying his daughter failed to tell him the truth from the beginning.

“My daughter didn’t open up to me on time. When I realised the mistake she did, I blamed her a lot but I’m still apologising to JAMB and Nigerians to pardon her,” he said in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority.

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Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo also directed that she undergo three months of psychotherapy and counselling.

The case generated intense reactions across Nigeria, with politicians, education stakeholders and civil society organisations weighing in.

While some people initially criticised JAMB's handling of the matter, many accepted the board's position after the state panel confirmed the findings and Mmesoma admitted manipulating the result.

With the expiration of the three-year disciplinary window this July, Mmesoma is once again legally eligible to register and sit for future UTME sessions.

The House of Representatives had also asked JAMB to suspend the implementation of the ban while investigations were ongoing. Former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili and former Minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka also appealed for compassion, urging Nigerians to focus on counselling rather than public condemnation.

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Now, with the three-year ban coming to an end this July, Mmesoma can once again apply to write the UTME if she decides to pursue admission into a Nigerian tertiary institution.