Infinix taps Qing Madi as the face of the HOT 70 Pro, celebrating a new era of self-expression for young Nigerians

Afrobeats star Qing Madi becomes the new face of Infinix HOT 70 Pro, set for her first official brand appearance at the UNILAG campus storm.

Infinix has officially announced Nigerian music sensation Qing Madi as the face of its all-new HOT 70 Pro, marking the beginning of an exciting campaign that celebrates creativity, individuality and fearless self-expression.​

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The partnership brings together one of Africa's fastest-rising music stars and one of the world's most youth-driven smartphone brands, united by a shared belief that young people should have the freedom to express who they are, push boundaries and shine unapologetically.​

Over the past two years, Qing Madi has become one of the defining voices of a new generation of African music. With hit records, millions of streams across digital platforms, international recognition and a rapidly growing fanbase, she has carved out a reputation for authenticity, originality and effortless confidence. Rather than following trends, Qing Madi has consistently created her own lane, qualities that perfectly mirror the philosophy behind the HOT 70 Pro.​

Qing Madi has consistently created her own lane, qualities that perfectly mirror the philosophy behind the HOT 70 Pro

For Infinix, whose products are built around the lifestyle and ambitions of Gen Z consumers, the collaboration is more than a celebrity endorsement. It is a celebration of a generation that refuses to blend in.​

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The HOT 70 Pro was designed for young creators, students, trendsetters and digital natives who see their smartphone as more than a communication device. It is a tool for creativity, productivity and personal expression.​

Leading the experience is the Active Matrix Cube, the evolution of Infinix's signature Active Matrix Display. Built into the phone's distinctive "Sugar Cube" camera design, the interactive display allows users to customise animated pixel art, create unique lighting effects, receive intelligent notifications and even share custom creations instantly with compatible devices using NFC. The feature transforms the smartphone into a dynamic extension of its owner's personality, making every interaction feel uniquely personal.​

Beyond its striking design, the HOT 70 Pro delivers meaningful innovation for everyday life

Designed under Infinix's Dynamic Shine Design philosophy, the HOT 70 Pro introduces finishes that evolve with light and movement, alongside an ultra-slim profile that feels as premium as it looks. Every colourway has been crafted to help users stand out while expressing their individuality, an approach that aligns naturally with Qing Madi's bold artistic identity.​

Beyond its striking design, the HOT 70 Pro delivers meaningful innovation for everyday life. Its IP68-rated dust and water resistance gives users the confidence to create wherever inspiration strikes; from rainy commutes and poolside moments to spontaneous adventures, without worrying about accidental splashes or water exposure.​

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The device also combines a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor with a smooth 144Hz display, a long-lasting 6000mAh battery, AI-powered productivity tools and a 50MP Sony IMX882 imaging system capable of capturing stunning Live Photos and content that keeps pace with today's always-on generation.

Speaking on the partnership, Oluwayemisi Ode, PR Manager, Infinix Nigeria, described Qing Madi as the perfect embodiment of the HOT series' youthful spirit.​

"The HOT Series has always represented confidence, creativity and individuality. Qing Madi embodies those values in every sense. She is talented, fearless, authentic and deeply connected with today's generation of young Nigerians. Her journey reflects exactly what the HOT 70 Pro stands for—standing out, embracing originality and expressing yourself without limits. We couldn't think of a better person to lead this campaign."​

The HOT 70 Pro is bold, creative and different

Sharing her excitement about joining the Infinix family, Qing Madi said:​

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"I've always believed that the best version of yourself is the one that's unapologetically authentic. That's why this partnership feels so natural to me. The HOT 70 Pro is bold, creative and different, and I love how it encourages people to express themselves in their own way. I'm excited to begin this journey with Infinix and connect with fans through this campaign."​

Fans won't have to wait long to experience the collaboration firsthand.​

Qing Madi will make her first official appearance as the face of the Infinix HOT 70 Pro at the HOT 70 Pro "Be Seen Be Hot" Campus Storm, taking place on Thursday, July 10, at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).​

Expected to attract thousands of students from UNILAG, Yaba College of Technology and the Federal College of Education, the Campus Storm promises to be one of the biggest youth experiences of the season. Attendees can expect immersive product experiences, games, creator interactions, exclusive giveaways, live entertainment and a special meet-and-greet with Qing Madi before she headlines the event with a live performance.​

More than just a campus activation, the event marks the official beginning of the HOT 70 Pro movement- a celebration of confidence, creativity and individuality, where technology meets music, fashion and youth culture.​

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For fans of Qing Madi, lovers of innovative technology and anyone looking to experience the next chapter of the HOT Series firsthand, the HOT 70 Pro Be Seen Be Hot Campus Storm at UNILAG is shaping up to be one of the must-attend events of the year.​

With Qing Madi leading the campaign, Infinix is once again reaffirming its commitment to empowering the next generation with technology that does more than perform; it inspires, connects and gives every young person the confidence to be seen, be heard and be unforgettable.​

Be Seen. Be Hot.