Appearing on #WithChude, NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi states he will willingly exit the 2027 presidential race if former ally Kenneth Okonkwo can produce any genuine incriminating evidence against him

Appearing on #WithChude, NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi states he will willingly exit the 2027 presidential race if former ally Kenneth Okonkwo can produce any genuine incriminating evidence against him

“Bring every dirty secret you claim to have!” — Peter Obi tells Kenneth Okonkwo, says he’ll quit 2027 race if found unfit (see video)

Peter Obi has challenged his former spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, to publicly reveal every alleged secret he claims to have on him, saying he will withdraw from the 2027 presidential race if the revelations prove he is unfit for office.

Peter Obi challenged Kenneth Okonkwo to publicly release every alleged secret he claims to have against him.

Obi said he will withdraw from the 2027 presidential race if the revelations prove he is not qualified to serve.

He insisted the lawsuit is only meant to make Okonkwo present the alleged evidence, not to silence him.

Obi argued that Nigerians should thoroughly examine the background of political aspirants before electing them into office.

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Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has thrown an open challenge to his former ally and ex-spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, asking him to publicly release every alleged damaging information he claims to have against him.

Speaking during an interview with media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo on the popular talk show #WithChude, Obi said his lawsuit against Okonkwo is not aimed at silencing him but rather to compel him to make good on his claims.

According to Obi, Nigerians deserve to know the true character and background of anyone seeking public office before they are elected.

“I want Kenneth Okonkwo to bring out all the 'hidden things' that he has on me. If I am not qualified after his revelation, then I'll stop running for the election.”

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“I want Kenneth Okonkwo to bring out all the 'hidden things' that he has on me. If I am not qualified after his revelation. then I'll stop running for the election.” — NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi



pic.twitter.com/zPmhhxpZm7 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 10, 2026

The former Anambra State governor explained that Okonkwo had repeatedly claimed to be in possession of sensitive information about him while serving as his spokesperson.

Responding to criticism that suing Okonkwo was undemocratic and an attack on free speech, Obi insisted that wasn't the reason behind the legal action.

“Kenneth Okonkwo said, as my spokesperson, he had so many hidden things that if he's provoked or sued, he will bring them out. And that's the only thing I'm suing him, to bring those things out.”

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Obi said Nigeria has suffered enough from electing leaders whose controversial pasts only become public after they assume office.

“We must now examine the background of those who want to serve. We are tired of getting in there and we find out that, true, they used to do this, true, they used to do that. Let's examine it now so that if I'm not qualified, I withdraw.”

When asked whether he truly wanted every allegation and evidence to be made public, Obi responded without hesitation.

Former presidential campaign spokesperson Kenneth Okonkwo previously claimed to hold undisclosed "hidden facts" from his time serving inside the opposition camp.

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“Everything. All that evidence he said you had. All the evidence, all those things that he was hiding from me, I want him to put it on the table so that I can now be able to say, based on this, I cannot continue.”

He maintained that the lawsuit has only one objective.

“Kenneth now holds the key to all those things that I'm going to hide. I want him to bring it to the table. That's all.”

Asked if he would discontinue the case once the alleged evidence is produced, Obi replied: “That's it.”

The interview comes as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections continue to gather momentum. Obi, who recently aligned himself with a new opposition coalition, has alleged that he has faced increasing intimidation because of his political activities.

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