The US Department of Homeland Security has published the identities of 124 Nigerians as part of the Trump administration's ongoing mass deportation campaign targeting non-citizens with criminal records

The US Department of Homeland Security has published the identities of 124 Nigerians as part of the Trump administration's ongoing mass deportation campaign targeting non-citizens with criminal records

FULL LIST: US publishes names and photos of 124 Nigerians marked for deportation over crimes

The US Department of Homeland Security has released the names and photos of 124 Nigerians listed for deportation over criminal convictions as President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown continues.

The US Department of Homeland Security released the names and photos of 124 Nigerians listed for deportation over criminal convictions.

The agency says those listed are part of its "worst-of-the-worst" criminal register but did not disclose individual offences or deportation dates.

The action is part of President Donald Trump's renewed mass deportation policy targeting undocumented migrants with criminal records.

The development comes shortly after the US imposed new visa restrictions on Nigerians over identity, security and visa overstay concerns.

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The United States government has publicly released the names and photos of 124 Nigerians it says are on its list for deportation over criminal convictions.

The announcement was made by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday as part of the Trump administration's ongoing immigration crackdown.

According to the agency, the Nigerians are among those placed on what it described as its "worst-of-the-worst" criminal register, a list made up of non-citizens convicted of serious crimes in the US.

While the names and photographs have now been published, US authorities did not say when the deportations will begin or exactly what offences each individual committed.

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The published list contains the names and photographs of individuals convicted of serious offenses, though specific timelines for individual flights have not yet been made public.

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In a statement, the DHS said: "The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)."

It added: "Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations – starting with the worst of the worst – including the illegal aliens you see here."

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The published list includes Nigerians such as Sunday Adediora

Sunday Kunkushi

Mkpouto Etukudoh

Marcus Unigwe

Olaniyi Ojikutu

Boluwaji Akingunsoye

Ejike Asiegbunam

Emmanuel Mayegun Adeola

Bamidele Bolatiwa

Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh

Aderemi Akefe

Solomon Wilfred

Chibundu Anuebunwa

Joshua Ineh

Usman Momoh

Oluwole Odunowo

Bolarinwa Salau

Oriyomi Aloba, alongside over 100 others.

The latest move is part of President Donald Trump's tougher immigration policies since returning to the White House on January 20, 2025.

On his first day back in office, Trump signed multiple executive orders declaring illegal immigration a national emergency and directing federal agencies to speed up the arrest and deportation of undocumented migrants, especially those with criminal records.

One of the executive orders, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, instructed immigration authorities to prioritise the removal of migrants considered threats to public safety or national security.

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The DHS says the latest publication of names is part of that wider effort, insisting the administration is keeping its promise to focus first on offenders it considers the most dangerous.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has also defended the policy, saying the administration remains committed to enforcing immigration laws and removing undocumented immigrants with criminal convictions.

The deportation list comes just weeks after Washington tightened immigration measures affecting Nigerians.

In June, the US government announced partial visa restrictions on Nigerian citizens, citing concerns over identity management, information sharing, visa overstay rates and security screening.

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Official US immigration data also shows that countries like Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and El Salvador have recorded some of the highest numbers of deportations since the renewed enforcement began, with deportation flights now expanding to parts of Africa, Asia and the Caribbean.