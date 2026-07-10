‘My AI boy wan implicate me’ — Nollywood actress Anita Joseph accused of stealing influencer's photo and swapping faces

Anita Joseph has responded after influencer Caramel accused her of posting an AI-edited version of her photo with her own face swapped in.

Influencer Caramel accused Anita Joseph of posting an AI-edited version of her photo with her face replaced.

Anita apologised, saying a member of her creative team generated the image without her knowledge.

The exchange has sparked debate over AI-generated images and ownership on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has found herself in the middle of a social media dispute after an influencer accused her of removing her face from an original photograph and replacing it with her own before posting it publicly.

The accusation came from content creator and influencer Caramel, who said she opened Instagram after an extended break only to find a version of her own photo circulating under Anita's name.

Caramel calls out Anita Joseph for stealing her photo

"You don't even follow me on any socials, we don't know each other, Anita, you removed my head from my picture and inserted your head in it and POSTED IT PUBLICLY?" she wrote, before sharing the original image with the caption: "The actual photo btw... why do people embarrass themselves like this?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than a flat denial, Anita's response took a different turn entirely, she pointed the finger at her photographer.

"Chai, my AI boy said it was an inspiration from AI; this guy wan implicate me, chim. Sorry baby, I can't even be caught up in this kind of mess. I'm so sorry, but you look great," she wrote, suggesting that a member of her creative team had used AI to generate the image using her face and hair without her knowledge.

Caramel calls out Anita Joseph for stealing her photo

The explanation drew some sympathy online, with several commenters accepting that AI-assisted editing had genuinely muddied the waters and that Anita may not have known the image's origin before posting it.

But Caramel wasn't buying it. When she noticed Anita receiving praise in the comments for the photograph, she returned with three words: "SHE STOLE IT."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Caramel calls out Anita Joseph for stealing her photo

Anita Joseph, who has appeared in over 80 Nollywood productions since her debut in 2005 and has close to a million Instagram followers, is no stranger to social media drama. Her bold online presence has previously attracted controversy, including a public falling out with actress Angela Okorie in 2023 over allegations that were denied at the time.

The AI face-swap accusation adds a new dimension to an increasingly common problem. As AI image generation tools become more accessible, disputes over authorship and identity in photographs have grown more frequent across social media, with the lines between inspiration, imitation and outright theft becoming harder to draw.