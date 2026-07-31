South Africa's Consul-General to Nigeria, Prof. Bobby Moroe, says about 80 suspected vigilante members have been arrested over xenophobic attacks targeting migrants

South Africa's Consul-General to Nigeria, Prof. Bobby Moroe, says about 80 suspected vigilante members have been arrested over xenophobic attacks targeting migrants

After outrage over attacks on Nigerians, South Africa says 80 suspects are now in custody

South Africa says it has arrested about 80 suspected vigilante members over xenophobic attacks targeting migrants, insisting the government does not support violence against Nigerians or other foreigners.

South Africa says about 80 suspected vigilante members have been arrested over xenophobic attacks across five to six provinces.

The government insists it does not support attacks on Nigerians or other migrants and says its Constitution protects everyone.

Consul-General Prof. Bobby Moroe described reports linking the South African government to the attacks as "fake news."

He called for stronger Nigeria-South Africa relations while assuring that security agencies are prosecuting those responsible for the attacks.

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South Africa has announced the arrest of about 80 suspected members of vigilante groups linked to recent xenophobic attacks and other criminal activities targeting migrants across the country.

The country's Consul-General to Nigeria, Prof. Bobby Moroe, made this known on Wednesday during the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Forum held in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, themed "The Future of Nigeria-South Africa Relations: Advancing Bilateral Cooperation in a Changing World," Moroe said the arrests were made across five to six provinces as authorities moved to stop people from taking the law into their own hands.

Prof. Bobby Moroe addressed participants at the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Forum in Lagos on strengthening bilateral relations.

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He stressed that the South African government does not support attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, and insisted that the country's Constitution protects everyone, whether they are documented migrants or not.

"About 80 people involved in these criminal acts and who are members of vigilante groups have been arrested across five to six provinces, and the law is taking its due course.

"In South Africa, we have witnessed acts of criminality by vigilante groups calling for illegal migrants to return home and taking the law into their own hands.

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"But let me be clear on behalf of my government that the South African Constitution protects both regular and irregular migrants."

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He added that only the appropriate authorities have the legal power to deal with immigration matters.

"Only competent law enforcement agencies and immigration officers have the legal standing to deal with migration issues."

Moroe also pushed back against claims that the South African government was behind the attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

According to him, reports suggesting the government was sponsoring or encouraging the violence are false.

"In Nigeria, we have seen direct reprisals and pushbacks as a direct response to what is perceived as an onslaught by the South African government against migrants. I can tell you for free, this is fake news.

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"These acts of criminality by groups taking the law into their own hands do not represent the sentiments of South Africans.

READ ALSO: Another Nigerian killed in South Africa as xenophobia refuses to take a day off

"The government condemns all acts of criminality and violations of human rights against any individual, whether a South African national or a foreigner, because the Constitution protects everybody. No individual in South Africa is allowed to take the law into their own hands."

The South African government says its Constitution protects both documented and undocumented migrants, condemning all forms of xenophobic violence.

The envoy said security agencies are working to restore calm and ensure everyone responsible faces justice.

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"We are working daily to stabilise the environment and bring perpetrators to book. About 80 people involved in these acts of criminality and members of vigilante groups have been arrested in about five to six provinces, and the law is taking its due course."

Moroe also called for stronger ties between Nigeria and South Africa, noting that both countries have enjoyed 32 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations.

He acknowledged Nigeria's role in supporting South Africa during the anti-apartheid struggle and said both nations should continue to build on their shared history despite occasional tensions.