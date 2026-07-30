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4 telenovelas you should be watching on Novelas+ right now

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 16:32 - 30 July 2026
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4 telenovelas keeping viewers hooked on Novelas+ right now
Looking for your next TV obsession? Here are four telenovelas currently airing on Novelas+ that deliver romance, revenge, betrayal and unforgettable drama.
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Telenovelas have a way of pulling you in and refusing to let go, and Novelas+ currently has a lineup doing exactly that. 

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From dangerous secrets to slow-burning romances and long-overdue revenge, here are four shows worth catching if you haven't already.

1. Sins and Roses: For the Love That Rises from Betrayal | Weekdays at 3 pm

Dark, emotional and addictive, Sins and Roses pulls you into a world where secrets destroy lives and love grows in unexpected places. 

When Serhat’s seemingly perfect life crumbles after a devastating revelation and tragedy strikes, Zeynep enters his world, bringing passion, mystery and a connection neither of them can ignore. This is a story where trust is fragile, desire is dangerous and nothing is ever quite what it seems.

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2. Doménica Montero: For the Strength to Rise Again | Weekdays at 4 pm

If you love powerful female leads and compelling redemption stories, this one is for you. Doménica Montero follows a woman who is humiliated, betrayed and abandoned at the altar, only to retreat, rebuild and rediscover her strength. 

Just as she opens her heart again, the past returns to test her. Expect intense emotions, complicated love and a heroine who refuses to stay broken.

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3. Be My Sunshine: For the Love That Changes Everything | Weekdays at 5 pm

Be My Sunshine: For the Love That Changes Everything
Be My Sunshine: For the Love That Changes Everything

Lighter in tone but just as emotional, Be My Sunshine delivers a beautiful, slow-burning romance set against a dreamy island backdrop. Haziran arrives with ambition and a plan, but meeting Poyraz changes everything.

When her actions threaten his world, love becomes complicated, forcing them both to grow, forgive and fight for a shared future. It is a story about second chances, personal transformation and a love worth rebuilding.

4. Avenida Brasil: For the Revenge You’ll Never Forget | Weekdays at 6 pm

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Avenida Brasil: For the Revenge You’ll Never Forget
Avenida Brasil: For the Revenge You’ll Never Forget

No telenovela lineup is complete without an unforgettable revenge story, and Avenida Brasil delivers exactly that. After being betrayed and abandoned as a child, Nina returns years later with one goal: to make those responsible pay. 

But in a world filled with secrets, shifting loyalties and hidden identities, her carefully constructed plan soon becomes more complicated than she imagined.

Where to watch

If you're in the market for a new obsession, or just want something to look forward to every weekday, this lineup is a good place to start. You can catch these on Novelas+, DStv Channel 133 and GOtv Channel 34, or stream live anywhere on the DStv Stream app.

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