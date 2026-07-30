Davido celebrates new US home with Chioma ahead of Oriade album release

Davido celebrates new US home with Chioma ahead of Oriade album release

Davido celebrates new US home with Chioma ahead of Oriade album release

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has added another luxury property to his growing real estate portfolio with the acquisition of a new home in the United States.

Davido has acquired a new mansion in the United States

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The Afrobeats star shared a video of the luxury home on Instagram and celebrated the milestone with his wife, Chioma

The purchase comes as Davido continues promoting his latest album release.

The singer took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to give fans a glimpse of the new house. Davido shared a video showing off the property as he celebrated the milestone with his wife, Chioma, expressing gratitude for God's blessings.

“ New 🏠 God has been good to us @thechefchi.”

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The latest acquisition comes after months of relentless work for the singer, who has been heavily invested in the rollout of his forthcoming album, Oriade.

From media appearances to back-to-back engagements tied to the project, Davido has maintained a demanding schedule as he prepares for the album's release and continues to expand his global influence.