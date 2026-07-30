Davido celebrates new US home with Chioma ahead of Oriade album release
Davido has acquired a new mansion in the United States
The Afrobeats star shared a video of the luxury home on Instagram and celebrated the milestone with his wife, Chioma
The purchase comes as Davido continues promoting his latest album release.
The singer took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to give fans a glimpse of the new house. Davido shared a video showing off the property as he celebrated the milestone with his wife, Chioma, expressing gratitude for God's blessings.
“ New 🏠 God has been good to us @thechefchi.”
The latest acquisition comes after months of relentless work for the singer, who has been heavily invested in the rollout of his forthcoming album, Oriade.
From media appearances to back-to-back engagements tied to the project, Davido has maintained a demanding schedule as he prepares for the album's release and continues to expand his global influence.
The new mansion adds to the singer's impressive collection of luxury properties and marks another milestone in a career that has seen him enjoy remarkable commercial success both in Nigeria and internationally.