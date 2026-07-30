Mr P claims P-Square's 2021 reunion was 'fake', says he never wanted the group back

The war of words between former P-Square members Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, and his twin brother Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has taken another dramatic turn, with Mr P alleging that their widely celebrated 2021 reunion was merely for public optics.

Mr P says he only wanted the Okoye family reunited, not P-Square as a music group.

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He accuses Rudeboy of repeatedly trying to damage his reputation through interviews and public comments.

Mr P vows to reveal the untold story behind the brothers' years-long feud and eventual fallout.

The latest revelation comes barely hours after Mr P apologised for his controversial remarks about Nigerian languages while accusing Rudeboy of using the backlash to tarnish his reputation.

Since he declared that he was done "being Mr. Nice Guy," the singer vowed to start revealing details of the long-running family rift. In a lengthy Instagram post accompanied by several videos, Mr P said he was tired of remaining silent while his brother continued to publicly criticise him.

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“I am going to speak my truth today. I am sure most of you have seen this. That is typical of him, always throwing shade at me with every given opportunity. I take that in good faith, but as I said, at this point, I am done being Mr. Nice Guy. It’s aura for aura.”

Urging fans to watch the attached videos before judging him, Mr P shared clips in which Rudeboy claimed he was no longer willing to continue working the way he (Rudeboy) used to, carrying the bulk of the workload for everyone else's benefit. In another clip, Rudeboy claimed during an interview on City FM that he produced and wrote 99 per cent of P-Square's catalogue.

Mr P continued, “Today is the first time I’m speaking because I typically prefer to type. What you guys just saw is different days, different outfits, coming to pull me down to the media, and I challenge anybody if anybody can provide a video that I try to pull him down or my brother Jude or any member of his family.”

“Most of you don’t know what happened to us, but today I’m going to say it because it has reached the maximum. Starting from November 17, 2021, the so-called reunion. That reunion was fake, and I will prove that to all of you watching.”

Mr P went on to narrate how the reunion came about, explaining that it began after he received a message from his caretaker while returning from Atlanta.

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“On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, I was coming back from Atlanta. Thirty-five minutes before we started descending into Lagos, I got a message from my caretaker. In his words, he said, ‘Oga, abeg forgive oga Paul, he don come apologise to mama.’ The person he is referring to as mama is my wife, Lola.”

According to him, repeated calls to Rudeboy went unanswered. Upon arriving home, he met members of both their teams waiting for him.

"When I got to the house, Paul’s team was in the house. My team was also there. I remember Paul’s manager, Shehu, advised me to free everything. My wife was not back, so I said, let’s wait for her to return. I wanted to hear from her. My wife came back from work; she held me and started crying. She said that on that very day, Paul came to the house at 4 a.m., and she was scared because she didn’t know what to expect. She had to call everyone to gather. The next thing that happened, she came down. Paul held on to her leg and started saying, 'Lola, I’m tired, pls I’m tired.' That was it.”

Mr P said his wife encouraged him to take the next step towards rebuilding their relationship as brothers.

"My wife advised me to go to Paul’s house and hug him because he had made the first move. So I went to meet Paul, and that moment of me walking up to him was the moment that went viral.”

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He added that shortly afterwards, their elder brother, Jude Okoye, joined them after hearing they had reconciled.

According to Mr P, the following day marked the first discussion about bringing back P-Square, an idea he rejected.

Defunct Nigerian music duo Psquare, formed by twin brothers Peter Okoye (Mr P) and Paul Okoye (Rudeboy)

“That very night, people who heard came to the house, and I was still jetlagged, and I needed to talk to my video director, who was supposed to send me a video I wanted to release the next day. I woke up the next morning. While I went upstairs, I posted the new video titled ‘I Love You.’

While Paul came to meet me, he asked if I had just released a new video, and I said yes. Then I asked him what he was also working on. The next thing he said was that he wanted to focus on P-Square. I looked at him and told him openly. Bro, hope I’m not part of this P-Square. I told him we are only back as brothers. For P-Square, I am done for now, maybe in the future. He said I was still angry.

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I said I am not angry, sad, or feeling bad. We were brothers before this whole music thing came. Right now, it’s the only thing bringing problems.”

Mr P further stated that Jude later insisted they record a reunion video, asking fans to support them financially.

"I was kicking against it because how do we introduce ourselves to fans? In my mind, there’s no P-Square, but we are back as brothers.

If you checked that video, we finally did it and introduced ourselves as Mr P and Rudeboy. That very night, I didn’t have a reunion party, but in Paul’s compound, there were speakers, DJ, and balloons at his poolside. I never wanted P-Square. All I wanted was for the brothers to come back as family.”