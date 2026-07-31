Saudat Jibrin, 19, was sentenced to death by hanging by a Kano High Court for the murder of her husband, Salisu Idris, nine days after their wedding

Saudat Jibrin, 19, was sentenced to death by hanging by a Kano High Court for the murder of her husband, Salisu Idris, nine days after their wedding

19-year-old bride sentenced to death after husband was found dead just nine days into marriage

A Kano High Court has sentenced 19-year-old Saudat Jibrin to death by hanging for the murder of her husband, Salisu Idris, just nine days after their wedding. She has 90 days to appeal.

A Kano High Court sentenced 19-year-old Saudat Jibrin to death by hanging for culpable homicide.

The court heard that she allegedly poisoned her husband's "Zoho" drink before slashing his throat nine days after their wedding.

Justice Maryam Sabo ruled that the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and gave the convict 90 days to appeal.

The defence pleaded for leniency, saying she had memorised the Holy Qur'an in custody and was the primary support for her younger siblings.

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A Kano State High Court has sentenced a 19-year-old woman, Saudat Jibrin, to death by hanging after finding her guilty of killing her husband, Salisu Idris, just nine days after they got married.

The judgment was delivered on Thursday by Justice Maryam Sabo, who ruled that the prosecution successfully proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

“I hereby sentence Saudat Jibrin to death by hanging for culpable homicide. You have 90 days to appeal,” the judge ruled.

The case, which has attracted attention because of how soon the incident happened after the couple's wedding, dates back to May 5, 2025.

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According to the prosecution, the incident happened around 9 p.m. at Farawa Quarters in Kano. Prosecuting counsel, Lamido Abba-Sorondinki, told the court that Saudat allegedly laced her husband's "Zoho" drink before slashing his throat with a knife.

The Kano High Court ruled that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Saudat Jibrin was guilty of culpable homicide

The victim, 30-year-old Salisu Idris, was said to have died from the attack.

During the trial, the prosecution called two witnesses to support its case, arguing that the evidence clearly showed the defendant was responsible for the killing.

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Saudat, however, denied committing the offence.

The prosecution said the charge was brought under Section 221(a) of the Penal Code, which deals with culpable homicide punishable by death.

While pleading for mercy, defence counsel Abdulfatah Muhammad urged the court to temper justice with compassion.

He told the court that his client had changed during her time in custody and had memorised the entire Holy Qur'an.

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Defence counsel pleaded for leniency, telling the court that Saudat Jibrin had memorised the Holy Qur'an while in custody, but the court upheld the death sentence.

He also appealed to the court to consider her family circumstances, saying she is the first child of her parents and that her younger siblings depend on her for support.

Despite the plea, the court convicted her and imposed the death sentence by hanging.