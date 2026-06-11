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Xenophobia: First batch of 268 Nigerians return home from South Africa

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 16:15 - 11 June 2026
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The first batch of 268 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa arrives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday following heightened xenophobic tensions.
The first batch of 268 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa over xenophobia concerns has arrived in Lagos, as the Federal Government begins a broader repatriation exercise for affected citizens.
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  • The first batch of 268 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa arrived in Lagos on Thursday aboard an Air Peace flight organised by the Federal Government.

  • The evacuation follows concerns over xenophobic attacks in South Africa, with more than 1,000 Nigerians reportedly expressing interest in returning home.

  • The Nigerian government, through its High Commission in Pretoria, is coordinating documentation and repatriation efforts, with additional evacuation flights expected in the coming days.

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The first group of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa following renewed xenophobic tensions has arrived in Lagos, marking the start of a wider repatriation exercise by the Federal Government.

A total of 268 Nigerians landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday aboard an Air Peace flight arranged to bring affected citizens back home safely.

The evacuation flight was initially expected to leave South Africa earlier in the week but was delayed due to documentation and processing challenges before eventually departing on Wednesday.

The return comes amid growing concerns over the safety of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa, where reports of xenophobic attacks and hostility toward migrants have sparked fears among immigrant communities.

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Air Peace provided the evacuation flight, marking the beginning of a wider repatriation exercise expected to bring home hundreds more Nigerians in the coming days.

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The Federal Government had earlier disclosed that more than 1,000 Nigerians had indicated interest in returning home, with plans already underway for additional evacuation flights in the coming days.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, recently revealed that the number of Nigerians seeking repatriation from South Africa was increasing steadily.

She said the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria had been engaging South African authorities to ensure a smooth return process for affected citizens, including those dealing with immigration-related challenges.

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According to the minister, special arrangements were made to allow Nigerians with unresolved immigration issues to leave the country through the evacuation programme instead of facing possible detention.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, coordinated with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria to clear documentation hurdles for over 1,000 citizens seeking emergency repatriation.

To manage the process, the Nigerian Mission in South Africa began screening and documenting citizens interested in returning home. The exercise was originally expected to end over the weekend but was later extended because of the rising number of applications.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the extension was necessary to accommodate more Nigerians and demonstrate the government's commitment to citizens abroad.

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“This underscores the priority accorded to the protection of Nigerian citizens overseas, which remains a central pillar of Nigeria’s foreign policy and a core responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the statement reads.

The arrival of the 268 returnees is expected to be the first of several evacuation flights as authorities continue efforts to assist Nigerians affected by the unrest and facilitate their safe return to the country.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa have periodically strained relations between the two African nations over the years, with Nigerians often among those affected during outbreaks of anti-foreigner violence.

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