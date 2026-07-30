Advertisement

UK councillor charged for saying Nigerians should be melted down and used to fill potholes

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 07:13 - 30 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
UK councillor charged over offensive post about Nigerians.
A UK councillor has been charged under the Communications Act after an alleged social media post saying Nigerians should be "melted down" and used to fill potholes.
Advertisement

Glenn Gibbins, a Reform UK councillor in Sunderland, has been charged over an alleged offensive social media post about Nigerians.

Advertisement

  • The charge was brought under the UK's Communications Act 2003 after being authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service. 

  • The post allegedly suggested Nigerians should be "melted down" and used to fill potholes. 

  • Gibbins is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 21 August 2026. 

A councillor in the United Kingdom has been charged after allegedly posting a social media comment saying Nigerians should be "melted down" and used to fill potholes.

Advertisement

Glenn Gibbins, a 66-year-old councillor representing the Reform UK party in Sunderland, was charged under the Communications Act 2003 over what police described as a "grossly offensive" social media post referencing the Nigerian community. 

According to Northumbria Police, the charge relates to a post made in 2024. The force said it received a report about the post in May 2026 and launched an investigation before submitting a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised the charge. 

The post allegedly read: "Can't believe the amount of Nigerians in town … should melt them all down and fill in the potholes." It resurfaced after Gibbins was elected to Sunderland City Council during the UK's local elections in May, prompting widespread condemnation and an internal party investigation. 

Glenn Gibbins, a 66-year-old councillor representing the Reform UK party in Sunderland

Gibbins is scheduled to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 21 August 2026. Police have urged members of the public to avoid speculating about the case while legal proceedings are ongoing. 

Advertisement

RELATED: UK's new Prime Minister recreates Bus Aunty Bemi's signature videos to announce £2 bus fares

The case has also reignited political criticism of Reform UK. The party initially suspended Gibbins after the comments came to light, but his handling by the party later became the subject of criticism from political opponents after reports that he had been reinstated before the criminal charge was announced. 

The charge does not amount to a finding of guilt. Under the UK legal system, Gibbins remains presumed innocent unless and until a court finds him guilty.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Singer Yemi Alade reveals why she chose her birth name over stage name
Entertainment
30.07.2026
Singer Yemi Alade reveals why she chose her birth name over stage name
FG’s proposed ₦5,000 housing contribution: Who may qualify and what must happen before applications open
News
30.07.2026
FG’s proposed ₦5,000 housing contribution: Who may qualify and what must happen before applications open
Father-in-law arrested for locking widow out of her late husband's home days after his death
News
30.07.2026
Father-in-law arrested for locking widow out of her late husband's home days after his death
Femi Adebayo's ex-wife denies viral claims Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele ruined her marriage
Entertainment
30.07.2026
Femi Adebayo's ex-wife denies viral claims Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele ruined her marriage
Nigerians call for boycott of Tyla's Lagos concert over renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa
News
30.07.2026
Nigerians call for boycott of Tyla's Lagos concert over renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa
‘It doesn't make sense to me’ — Rudeboy drops truth bombs on music by the new generation of Nigerian artists
Entertainment
30.07.2026
‘It doesn't make sense to me’ — Rudeboy drops truth bombs on music by the new generation of Nigerian artists