Adelabu’s camp denies linking aide to kidnap of sister, twin sons

The camp of former Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, has fiercely debunked viral rumors linking his personal assistant, Ajiboye Sangogade, to the recent abduction of the former minister's sister and nephews

The camp of former Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, has fiercely debunked viral rumors linking his personal assistant, Ajiboye Sangogade, to the recent abduction of the former minister's sister and nephews

Bayo Adelabu’s camp has denied allegations linking his aide, Ajiboye Sangogade, to the kidnapping of Adelabu’s sister and her twin sons in Ibadan, insisting police never named him as a suspect.

Bayo Adelabu’s camp says claims that his aide, Ajiboye Sangogade, was involved in the kidnapping of Adelabu’s sister and her twin sons are false and politically motivated.

Adelabu’s media aide, Femi Awogboro, noted that the Oyo State Police Command never mentioned Sangogade during its briefing on the case and challenged anyone to provide evidence linking him to the crime.

Four suspects have been arrested over the June 3 kidnapping in Ibadan, while the Oyo State Government has demolished a property linked to the suspects and revoked ownership of the land.

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The camp of former Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, has dismissed allegations that his personal assistant, Ajiboye Sangogade, was involved in the kidnapping of Adelabu’s younger sister and her twin sons in Ibadan.

The denial follows claims circulating in some quarters that Sangogade had a hand in the abduction of Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her children, Peter and Paul, who were kidnapped by gunmen earlier this month.

Reacting to the allegations, Adelabu’s media aide, Femi Awogboro, described the claims as false and politically motivated, warning that those behind the reports could face legal action if they continue spreading what he called baseless accusations.

In a statement issued in Ibadan, Awogboro said Sangogade had no connection whatsoever with the kidnapping incident and accused unnamed individuals of trying to tarnish his reputation.

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Adelabu's media aide pointed out that the Oyo State Police Command's official parade of suspects completely exonerated the personal assistant, mentioning no such links to the crime.

According to him, some people he described as “enemies of progress and of the state” have been pushing a narrative that Sangogade masterminded the abduction of Adelabu’s sister and nephews.

Awogboro pointed to statements made by the Oyo State Police Command after the arrest of suspects linked to the crime, noting that Sangogade was never mentioned as a suspect.

“The recent press statement and interview by the state police public relations officer concerning the kidnapping incident completely exonerated Sangogade, as his name was never mentioned in connection with the crime,” Awogboro stated.

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He challenged those making the allegations to identify any part of the police briefing where Sangogade was linked to the case.

According to him, the police spokesperson only mentioned an individual identified as Segun and did not connect Adelabu’s aide to the kidnapping syndicate.

Awogboro further argued that the allegations were part of a broader political campaign aimed at discrediting people associated with Adelabu.

He also referenced previous claims that Adelabu had allegedly handed the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency by-election to Sangogade.

Police Commissioner Oluwagbemiga Abimbola led the arrest of four actual suspects on June 7, recovering firearms, masks, and the getaway vehicle used in the Elewura-Challenge abduction.

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“These same people falsely claimed that Adelabu ceded the party ticket to his PA, who is not even from the constituency. In the end, Wale Olatunji emerged as the party’s flag bearer. This is not the first time they have spread misinformation and rumours,” he said.

He urged members of the public and APC supporters to disregard what he described as repeated attempts to mislead them.

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Defending Sangogade’s reputation, Awogboro described him as a respected figure with a strong track record and insisted that he had no knowledge of, or involvement in, the kidnapping.

“We reject the claim completely because we know he neither knows nor played any role in the incident being speculated about. Any further attempt to tarnish Sangogade’s image and reputation will be strongly resisted, and the camp will ensure that anyone found responsible is brought to justice,” he added.

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The kidnapping occurred on June 3 when Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her twin sons were abducted by armed men in the Elewura-Challenge area of Ibadan South-West Local Government Area.

Police investigations revealed that the gunmen allegedly trailed the victims from their residence before intercepting the vehicle conveying them at about 7:30 a.m.

Following the rescue of the victims, the Oyo State Government swiftly demolished a building linked to the kidnappers and revoked the land's title on June 8.

On June 7, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Oluwagbemiga Abimbola, paraded four suspects arrested in connection with the crime at the state police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Items recovered from the suspects included three pump-action rifles, 14 live cartridges, an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla allegedly used for the operation, charms, a battle axe, a hammer, substances suspected to be hard drugs, and two face masks.

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