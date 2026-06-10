Adelabu sister kidnapping: Police uncover alleged PA involvement in abduction of minister’s sister, twin sons

The Oyo State Police Command has alleged that a personal assistant linked to the family of former Minister Adebayo Adelabu aided kidnappers in the abduction of his sister and her two children in Ibadan, with investigations ongoing.

The Oyo State Police Command says a personal assistant linked to the Adelabu family allegedly worked with kidnappers who abducted the former minister’s sister and her two children in Ibadan.

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Police spokesperson, CSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said preliminary investigations revealed possible insider involvement in the planning and execution of the kidnapping.

The victims were later rescued following a security operation, with some suspects arrested while others were killed during a gun duel.

Police say investigations are ongoing to uncover the full kidnapping network and all individuals connected to the case.

The Oyo State Police Command has alleged that a personal assistant attached to a member of the family of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, was involved in the kidnapping of his sister and her two children in Ibadan .

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Police spokesperson, CSP Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed that preliminary investigations into the incident revealed what authorities described as an insider role in the planning and execution of the abduction.

The victims, Adelabu’s sister and her two children, were kidnapped in Ibadan before a coordinated rescue operation by security operatives led to their release.

Adelabu's abducted sister and her twin sons

According to the police, investigations suggest that the suspect allegedly provided support and information that aided the kidnappers in targeting and carrying out the operation.

The command said the development points to a growing concern in kidnapping cases, where individuals close to victims are allegedly used to supply intelligence or assist criminal gangs.

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Security operatives reportedly arrested some suspects linked to the operation, while others were killed during a gun duel as part of efforts to dismantle the kidnapping network behind the incident.

Fomer minister of power, Adebayo-Adelabu

The police further stated that investigations are ongoing to track all individuals connected to the case and ensure they are brought to justice.

CSP Ayanlade explained that the command is intensifying efforts to uncover the full structure of the syndicate responsible for the abduction and other related criminal activities in the state.

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Authorities have assured residents that security agencies are working to curb kidnapping incidents and prevent insider collaboration, which they say has become a growing tactic among criminal groups.

The case has continued to draw attention due to the involvement of individuals allegedly close to the victim’s family, raising concerns about trust and security within personal and professional circles.