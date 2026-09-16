A self-taught fashion designer created the breathtaking C-section gown Miss Uganda wore at Miss World 2026

A Ugandan fashion designer has gone viral after creating a gown inspired by C-sections to challenge the stigma that mothers who give birth through surgery took the "easy way out."

A Ugandan designer created a Miss World gown inspired by the seven layers surgeons cut through during a C-section.

The dress was designed to challenge the belief that C-section mothers chose the "easy way out."

Miss Uganda wore the outfit at the 2026 Miss World Festival in Vietnam, where it quickly went viral.

The designer says the gown has encouraged more women to openly share their C-section experiences and sparked global conversations about motherhood and maternal health.

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For years, many women who gave birth through Caesarean section (C-section) have had to deal with one annoying comment: "She didn't really give birth. She took the easy way out."

A Ugandan fashion designer has now turned that painful stereotype into a powerful fashion statement that is getting people talking across the world.

Mushirah Rabaab Abdallah designed a stunning couture gown for Miss Uganda to wear at the 2026 Miss World Festival in Vietnam. But this wasn't just another beauty pageant outfit. Every layer of the dress represented the seven anatomical layers doctors must cut through during a C-section to safely deliver a baby.

She named it the "Layers of Life" dress.

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The striking gown, made with multiple layers of colourful tulle, quickly became one of the most talked-about outfits from the competition, not just because it looked beautiful, but because of the emotional story behind it.

Why she chose C-sections

Abdallah, who is expecting her second child, said the idea came after speaking with several mothers who had undergone C-sections.

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"When you interview a lot of mums around, you learn the sacrifice that goes in the C-section," she said.

Although she has never had a C-section herself, the conversations opened her eyes to how misunderstood the experience is, especially in Uganda.

"In Uganda, we actually do have a lot of stigma around C-sections, because when you hear a mother has gone through a C-section to have their child, anyone can think, oh, so she chose the easy way out, not knowing that it takes a lot of pain, sacrifice, healing that goes into C-sections."

She explained that maternal health remains an important issue in Uganda, making the message behind the dress even more meaningful.

"We chose it because we also wanted people to have this awareness about C-sections, not just being the easy way out, but also knowing that C-sections are a major surgery that different women in Uganda go through."

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Inspired by the human body

Rather than drawing inspiration from flowers or traditional patterns, Abdallah studied the seven layers surgeons pass through during a Caesarean delivery, skin, fat, fascia, muscle, peritoneum, uterus and the amniotic sac.

Her five-member team spent about a month creating the gown. Two weeks went into developing the concept before another two weeks were spent carefully bringing the design to life.

Miss Uganda was emotional

The colourful gown represented the seven anatomical layers doctors pass through during a C-section.

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Miss Uganda, Muhoza Trivia Elle, wore the gown on the international stage in Vietnam.

According to Abdallah, the beauty queen was deeply moved after seeing the finished dress.

"When we presented her with the sketch, and the idea and the concept, she was really emotional."

She added that Elle only saw the completed outfit on the day she was travelling to Vietnam.

"She took me on the side, on the corner, and she told me, 'You know what, I feel like I love this dress, it's really beautiful, thank you for putting in the time, and I cannot wait to carry this message.'"

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The conversation became bigger than fashion

What Abdallah expected to be a creative runway piece soon became something much bigger.

The dress went viral online, prompting women to openly share their childbirth stories while educating many people, including men, about what C-section mothers actually endure.

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"This dress has really sparked a lot of conversations," she said.

She admitted she never imagined the message would resonate so widely.

"I knew our story was really meaningful, and I knew that our dress carried a big message to put across, but I completely had no idea that it would go as viral as it did."

"What started as a fashion piece became into a conversation around motherhood, survival, childbirth, and all of those good things."

The project has also reignited conversations around the history of Caesarean sections. Historical records from the U.S. National Library of Medicine note that a British traveller documented a successful C-section performed by a Ugandan healer as far back as 1879, one of the earliest detailed accounts of the procedure in Africa.

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With just a few months left before welcoming her second child, Abdallah says creating the dress has made her own pregnancy journey even more personal.