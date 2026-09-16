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Bandits abduct six Islamic clerics on their way to pray for Tinubu’s re-election in zamfara

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 09:13 - 16 September 2026
Bandits kidnap six Islamic clerics en route to Tinubu campaign prayer gathering in Zamfara
Six Islamic clerics were abducted in Zamfara while travelling to a prayer gathering for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid at Senator Yari’s residence.
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  • Six Islamic clerics were abducted while travelling to a prayer gathering in Zamfara.

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  • Police said armed men intercepted their vehicle along the Dakko–Damri road.

  • The gathering was organised for prayers linked to Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

  • Army clarified that the abduction did not happen at Senator Yari’s residence.

Six Islamic clerics have been abducted by suspected bandits in Zamfara State while travelling to a prayer gathering organised in support of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

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The clerics, identified as Juma’at imams, were reportedly travelling to Talata Mafara Local Government Area for a special prayer session organised by former Zamfara State governor and serving senator, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, when their vehicle was intercepted by armed men.

The Zamfara State Police Command confirmed that the incident happened along the Dakko–Damri feeder road in Bakura Local Government Area at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the police, the attackers ambushed the vehicle conveying the clerics and abducted them.

The police spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said security operatives had launched efforts to rescue the victims.

“Yes, the incident occurred but the number of the Imams abducted were six and our men have intensified a rescue mission to ensure their safe return,” Abubakar said.

The abduction occurred as the clerics were heading to a gathering at Senator Yari’s residence in Talata Mafara, where Islamic scholars had been invited for prayers for peace and the success of President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. Reports said the event was expected to attract a large number of Islamic scholars.

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Earlier reports suggested that the clerics were abducted after attending the prayer session at Yari’s residence. However, the Nigerian Army later clarified that the abduction did not happen at the senator’s residence.

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The Army said intelligence reports showed that the victims were abducted while travelling from the Sububu forest axis in Bakura Local Government Area towards Talata Mafara. It urged the public to disregard reports linking the incident directly to Yari’s residence.

The identities of some of the abducted clerics reported by local sources include Imam Yahuza, First Jumma’at Imam in Dogon Madacci; Magawata Abdullahi, Second Jumma’at Imam in Dogon Madacci; Malam Shehu Dakko; Imam Bala Fagon; and Na’ibi Tasi’u of Tungar Nagudai.

Security agencies, including the police and military, have commenced rescue operations to locate the clerics and secure their release.

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The incident adds to concerns over insecurity in Zamfara and other parts of Nigeria’s North-West, where armed groups have repeatedly carried out kidnappings along major routes and rural communities.

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