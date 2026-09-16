Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs dies at 84 after more than five decades in acting

Olu Jacobs dies at 84 after more than five decades as one of Nollywood’s most respected actors

Veteran actor Olu Jacobs dies at 84, family announces

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Olu Jacobs spent more than five decades on stage and screen

His wife, Joke Silva, disclosed his Lewy body dementia diagnosis in 2021

Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, has died at the age of 84.

His family announced his death on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in a statement shared on Instagram by his son, Olusoji Jacobs.

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Jacobs had been the subject of several false death reports before his passing. In June 2024, his family again debunked a viral claim that he had died, with his son, Soji Jacobs, confirming that the actor was alive.

Similar rumours had also circulated in 2021 and 2022, prompting his wife, Joke Silva, to publicly dismiss them.

The family described Jacobs as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, while paying tribute to him as “The Lion of Lufodo". “It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle, the Lion of Lufodo,” the statement read.

Jacobs' death brings to an end the life of one of Nigeria's most recognisable acting figures, whose career stretched across British theatre and television, international productions and the Nigerian film industry.

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Born in Kano to parents from Egba Alake on July 11, 1942, Jacobs developed an interest in acting early in life and eventually travelled to Britain, where he trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.

His professional career included appearances in British television productions and international films.

According to the Lufodo Group, which he co-founded with his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, Jacobs worked with organisations including the BBC, Walt Disney, Universal Pictures, MGM, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Britain's National Theatre. His body of work in Nigeria eventually grew to more than 300 films.

Rather than simply becoming a familiar face on screen, Jacobs also played a role in building Nigeria's professional theatre and film ecosystem.

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He and Silva established the Lufodo Group, which includes Lufodo Productions, Lufodo Distribution and the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts. Jacobs served as chairman of the group, while Silva has been involved in its academy and other creative ventures.

Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva

His contribution to Nigerian cinema earned him several major honours. In 2007, Jacobs won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He later received the Industry Merit Award for outstanding achievement in acting at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award from AMAA in 2016.

In recognition of his contribution to the Nigerian film industry, he was also conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011.

Beyond his professional achievements, Jacobs' personal life was closely intertwined with Nigeria's entertainment industry.

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He and Silva met in the early 1980s and married in the 1980s. Their relationship became one of the most enduring partnerships in Nigerian entertainment, with the couple working together professionally while raising their family.

Joke Silva & Olu Jacobs

Jacobs' later years were marked by health challenges. Silva disclosed publicly in 2021 that her husband had been living with Lewy body dementia, a progressive neurological condition. She subsequently spoke about the effect of the illness on the man she had known for decades and his withdrawal from public life.

Despite his reduced public appearances, Jacobs continued to be celebrated by colleagues and fans.

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As recently as July 2026, Silva marked his 84th birthday, describing him as “The Lion of Lufodo” in a social media tribute.

His death also closes a particularly notable chapter in Nigerian acting. Jacobs belonged to a generation of performers who moved between stage, television and film and helped establish the professional foundations on which modern Nollywood developed.

For many Nigerians, however, his legacy will live beyond awards and credits. His commanding screen presence, distinctive voice and ability to inhabit characters across different genres made him one of the actors whose name became almost synonymous with Nigerian drama.

Jacobs is survived by his wife, Joke Silva, their children and grandchildren.