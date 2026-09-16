How a truck accident at Kara Bridge resulted in over 14 hours of standstill traffic in Lagos

Motorists were stranded for over 12 hours after a massive gridlock caused by crashes, a fallen container truck and ongoing repairs at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway’s Kara Bridge.

Motorists spent over 12 hours trapped in a major gridlock at Kara Bridge.

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A seven-vehicle crash and a fallen container truck worsened the traffic situation.

The congestion affected movement around Kara, Long Bridge, Magboro and Berger.

Traffic officials were deployed to clear the road and restore movement.

Hundreds of motorists travelling through the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway were left stranded for more than 12 hours as a severe traffic gridlock brought movement around the Kara Bridge axis to a standstill.

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The prolonged congestion affected commuters heading in and out of Lagos, with motorists trapped along major sections of the expressway, including areas around Kara Bridge, Long Bridge, Magboro and Berger.

The gridlock was worsened by a combination of ongoing repair works on the Kara Bridge and multiple incidents that disrupted traffic flow along the busy highway.

Kara Bridge Gridlock Worsens As Container-Laden Trailer Falls The development has compounded the traffic situation already caused by ongoing repair work on the bridge, where the Federal Government is replacing deteriorating expansion joints. — Channels Television (@channelstv) September 15, 2026

Reports said a multiple-vehicle crash involving seven vehicles occurred around the Kara Bridge area, blocking movement and adding to the congestion already caused by construction activities on the bridge.

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The situation reportedly became worse after a container-laden truck fell around the Kara Bridge axis, further restricting movement and causing vehicles to remain stuck for several hours.

Some stranded motorists reportedly spent the night on the road, while others expressed frustration over the long hours spent in traffic. Some commuters also resorted to driving against traffic in attempts to escape the congestion, a move that further complicated traffic management efforts.

Traffic officials, including operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), emergency responders and other relevant agencies, were deployed to the area to manage the situation, clear obstructions and restore movement.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of Nigeria’s busiest highways, connecting Lagos with Ogun State and serving as a major route for commuters, commercial vehicles and long-distance travellers.

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