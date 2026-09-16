One Country, Many Betting Rulebooks: Nigeria and America’s Shared Dilemma

By Charlie Boudreau | OddsTrader

Shared licensing can simplify a betting business. The harder question is whether customers can identify who protects them when something goes wrong.

Your phone does not particularly care which state border you just crossed. Your regulator certainly does.

Imagine a football fan travelling from Lagos to Ibadan. The pressing questions are whether Arsenal’s striker is fit and whether the odds are worth taking. Somewhere behind the app sit less entertaining questions: who authorised the operator, which rules apply, and where does a complaint go?

Nobody opened a betting account hoping to specialise in constitutional law.

Yet that is the problem Nigeria and America must solve: making territorial regulation understandable to customers using digital services.

Nigeria’s Court Settled One Argument, Not Every Practical Question

On 22 November 2024, Nigeria’s Supreme Court ruled that the National Lottery Act 2005 could no longer operate across the states, while remaining applicable in the Federal Capital Territory. As Pulse reported, the judgment said that authority over lotteries and games of chance belongs to state legislatures outside the FCT.

State regulation itself was not new. The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority already operated under its 2021 law, overseeing both physical and online gaming.

The ruling clarified who could make the rules. It did not make every state’s requirements identical.

For an operator considering expansion, that distinction matters. A legal framework must answer more than whether a company can accept bets somewhere. It must establish where, on which products, and under whose supervision.

One Certificate, but Read the Coverage

Nigeria’s response is more interesting than simply adding paperwork.

On 7 May 2025, members of the Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria adopted the Subnational Reciprocity Licensing Framework. Its launch announcement described a Universal Reciprocity Certificate, or URC, covering specified gaming activities, including online sports betting, across participating states. The objective is fewer duplicated applications, with regulatory coordination rather than the disappearance of state authority.

There is an important qualification. In her 2026 regulatory analysis , Felicia Ayeomoni, an associate at Adeola Oyinlade & Co., writes:

“The URC presently provides certainty only within participating member states and does not resolve the regulatory gap nationwide.”

“Universal”, then, is not a substitute for checking the participating jurisdictions.

Operators must still establish whether their product and intended market fall within the certificate’s coverage. For investors, a licence certificate should begin the due-diligence conversation, not end it.

An impressive stamp is useful. Knowing where it works is better.

America Demonstrates Scale, Not Simplicity

The United States offers a comparison, not a legal template. Its conventional sportsbook market relies heavily on state authorisation, with requirements covering licensing, taxes, age verification, advertising and permitted wagers.

Writing about that system in a March 2026 Ifrah Law analysis , gaming lawyer Abbey Block explains:

“State regulators exercise a high degree of control over the sports wagering offered to their citizens.”

The commercial results are substantial. The American Gaming Association’s State of the States 2026 report records $16.89 billion in commercial sports-betting revenue during 2025, up 22.6%. That is operator revenue, not total stakes or bettors’ profits. The figure excludes tribal sportsbook revenue, including Florida’s tribal mobile operation.

Those numbers show that decentralised regulation can coexist with a large market. They do not prove that every requirement is efficient or that every customer is adequately protected.

The useful question for Nigeria is not how to copy America’s paperwork. It is how to preserve enforceable safeguards while avoiding duplicated work.

The Customer Needs More Than a Working Deposit Button

Licensing and reputation answer different questions. One concerns legal permission; the other concerns how a business behaves. Neither should be confused with a guaranteed winning bet.

For a U.S.-market example, TheRX’s offshore sportsbook comparisons allocate 25% of their scoring to payout reliability and 20% to banking and crypto. These are TheRX’s editorial weights, not regulatory standards. Its guide also distinguishes offshore operators from businesses offering the formal complaint route attached to U.S. state regulation.

That is research about U.S.-facing operators, not a directory of Nigerian-authorised bookmakers. A favourable review cannot replace the licence required where a customer is located.

Pulse’s recent examination of Nigeria’s state-licensing shift makes a related point: a platform being reachable, or accepting cryptocurrency, does not establish local permission.

Before depositing, check the operator’s legal name, relevant authorisation, withdrawal conditions and complaints procedure. When the licensing position cannot be confirmed, stop rather than treating the registration screen as reassurance.

A website saying “Welcome” is excellent hospitality. It is not a legal opinion.

Coordination Should Benefit the Bettor, Too

A useful shared framework should make compliant businesses easier to supervise, not merely cheaper to license.

Participating regulators should publish clear coverage information, identify responsible authorities and make complaints easy to route. Operators should explain which entity holds the account and which rules govern it. Age checks, self-exclusion and transparent withdrawal terms deserve as much attention as market access.

Nor should licensing be sold as protection against losing money. Betting remains entertainment with financial risk, not an income plan.

Nigeria’s opportunity is to make cooperation practical without making accountability vague. America supplies evidence of commercial scale; Nigeria’s reciprocity approach offers a different way to organise permissions.

The real test arrives when a customer asks a simple question: who can actually help?

One country does not necessarily need one rulebook. But one disputed withdrawal should not require a constitutional lawyer.