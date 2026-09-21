Canadian authorities are investigating the case of 83-year-old grandmother who was given drugs to end her life against her will

Brigitte Stegemann, 83, died after receiving Medical Assistance in Dying at an Ontario care home in July 2026. Her family is questioning whether she understood and consented to the procedure.

Family says 83-year-old grandmother previously rejected assisted dying because of her Christian faith

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Granddaughter questions whether she understood the MAiD procedure and gave final consent

Belleville Police confirm investigation into circumstances surrounding her death

For Brigitte Kranendonk, the last few days of her grandmother’s life were supposed to be less painful and peaceful. They were supposed to be about family, faith and making sure an elderly woman, surrounded by love, did not face death alone.

Instead, she told the Daily Mail in an exclusive that they ended with her 83-year-old Christian grandmother dying during a Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) procedure that the family believes she never truly wanted.

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Brigitte Stegemann, affectionately called “GG” or “Oma” by her family, died on July 10, 2026, at The Pearl care home in Cannifton, Ontario, after receiving MAiD.

Her granddaughter, who had cared for her for about 12 years and held her power of attorney for personal care for six years, now wants authorities to establish exactly what happened. Belleville Police have confirmed that the circumstances surrounding Stegemann’s death are under investigation by its Criminal Investigations Division.

The story began months earlier when Stegemann was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in February.

Brigitte Stegemann was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in February. SOURCE: DAILY MAIL

According to Kranendonk, she and her grandmother had already talked about assisted dying. Her grandmother’s response, she says, was simple: “No, I don’t want that.”

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Her Christian faith was an important reason for that decision, according to the family. But while Kranendonk was away on a 10-day trip, things changed.

On July 3, the care home told her the process for MAiD was being arranged because of her grandmother’s deteriorating condition. Kranendonk says she was stunned because, before her trip, her grandmother had still been eating, walking to the bathroom and joking with the family.

When she returned, she learnt that her grandmother had already undergone a MAiD assessment.

Kranendonk says she was present for part of a later assessment but was asked to leave the room while the doctor spoke privately with Stegemann. A few minutes later, she says, the doctor announced that her grandmother was capable of making the decision and had agreed to proceed.

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Kranendonk strongly disagreed. She says her grandmother was severely hard of hearing, English was not her first language and she had shown signs of confusion. According to Kranendonk, Stegemann got questions wrong during a cognitive assessment, including believing that siblings who were still alive had died.

Kranendonk cared for her grandmother for about 12 years and held her power of attorney for personal care for six years.

Then came July 8. Kranendonk sat down with her grandmother and tried to make absolutely sure she understood what MAiD meant. She says she asked bluntly whether Stegemann knew she was going to die on Friday.

Her grandmother reportedly became distressed and cried for about 45 minutes, repeatedly saying she had made a mistake. Kranendonk says she reassured her that she could still tell the medical team she did not want to go ahead.

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Two days later, the family gathered around her. They took Stegemann outside in her wheelchair and gave her strawberry ice cream, her favourite. Her pastor was expected to join them, but before the scheduled procedure, Kranendonk says staff asked them to return inside so an intravenous line could be inserted.

The day prior to her medically assisted death, Stegemann shared ice cream and danced to traditional German polka music with her granddaughter. SOURCE: DAILY MAIL

Kranendonk alleges that a nurse struggled to insert the IV, puncturing Stegemann’s arm several times before trying the other arm. She says there was so much blood that it covered her grandmother’s arm, nightgown, pillow and bedsheets. She also alleges the nurse was not wearing gloves.

When the doctor arrived, Kranendonk said the doctor told Stegemann she was there to give her “medicine” and asked whether that was okay.

Her grandmother did not open her eyes, nod or speak, Kranendonk says. Her hands, however, were tightly clasped together. The family believes she was praying.

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The doctor proceeded, and Stegemann was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later. Her granddaughter says she still does not know whether the elderly woman was already unresponsive, deeply praying or dying when the medication was administered.

That uncertainty is now at the center of the family’s fight for answers.

Under Canadian law, MAiD is allowed only under specific conditions, including a voluntary request and informed consent. Normally, a patient must also be allowed to withdraw consent immediately before the procedure.

There is an exception allowing advance consent in limited circumstances, but that arrangement can become invalid if the person later demonstrates refusal or resistance.

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Kranendonk says she has repeatedly sought her grandmother’s medical records and wants the authorities to determine whether Stegemann understood what she had agreed to, whether the required safeguards were followed and whether she gave valid final consent.