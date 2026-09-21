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Lagos residents in Oke-Ira (Ajah), Isheri North, Ajegunle, others warned to relocate as flood risk rises

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 17:21 - 21 September 2026
Residents navigating a flooded area in Lagos
Lagos has warned residents in Oke-Ira, Isheri North, Ajegunle and other flood-prone areas to stay alert and move to safer ground where necessary.
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  • Lagos residents in several flood-prone communities have been urged to remain alert as a seven-day flood risk warning continues.

  • Oke-Ira Nla, Isheri North, Ajegunle, Kirikiri, Ilaje Waterfront and other areas are among the locations listed.

  • Residents have been advised to move to safer ground where necessary and avoid driving or walking through floodwater.

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The Lagos State Government has urged residents in flood-prone communities to remain on high alert and move to safer, higher ground where necessary following a seven-day flood risk alert issued by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA).

Lagos Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, issued the warning in a statement on Monday, September 21, as the alert period covering September 19 to 25 remains in effect.

Wahab specifically urged residents in low-lying, riverine, coastal and other flood-prone communities to take the warning seriously and act before floodwaters rise.

Officials monitor rising river levels following NIHSA's seven-day flood forecast across vulnerable communities.
Officials monitor rising river levels following NIHSA's seven-day flood forecast across vulnerable communities.
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According to the commissioner, areas including Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Oke-Ira Nla in Ajah, Kirikiri, Ilaje Waterfront and Jetty Terminal B are among the locations advised to remain vigilant.

Communities along the Ogun River and other waterways have also been warned, alongside low-lying and riverbank communities including Isheri North, Kara, Itowolo, Ajegunle, Majidun, Ogolonto and parts of Agboyi.

Wahab also listed settlements downstream of Isheri Olofin among the areas that should remain on high alert during the period.

Residents in vulnerable locations urged not to wait until floodwaters rise before taking action.
Residents in vulnerable locations urged not to wait until floodwaters rise before taking action.

He urged residents in vulnerable locations not to wait until floodwaters rise before taking action.

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"No property is worth risking a life," the commissioner said.

NiHSA issued the seven-day high flood risk alert for 15 states, including Lagos, covering September 19 to 25.

READ ALSO: NiMet says thunderstorms will hit many parts of Nigeria from Monday to Wednesday

The warning is linked to rising river levels and intense rainfall, which could cause water to overflow into floodplains and major waterways.

Lagos is particularly vulnerable in areas around rivers, waterways and low-lying communities, making early movement important where flooding becomes a threat.

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The state government said it is intensifying its monitoring of rainfall and river levels while working with relevant agencies on flood prevention and response.

Wahab also advised residents to keep drains and waterways free of refuse, avoid walking or driving through flooded areas and rely on official flood forecasts and advisories.

The commissioner urged Lagosians to remain calm and responsive to safety instructions as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

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