The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announces a new update process for candidates to regain access to their linked phone numbers and email addresses

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announces a new update process for candidates to regain access to their linked phone numbers and email addresses

JAMB candidates can now change lost SIM and email details, but here are the requirements

JAMB has introduced a new process allowing candidates who lost access to their registered phone numbers or email addresses to update their details after strict biometric verification at approved centres.

JAMB has started allowing candidates who lost access to their registered SIM cards or email addresses to update their details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The service began on September 21, 2026, and can only be done at approved JAMB CBT centres and state offices.

Candidates must pass strict identity and biometric verification before their details can be changed.

The update service can only be accessed once, and JAMB warned candidates against using unofficial agents.

For many JAMB candidates, losing access to the phone number or email address linked to their profile has always been a serious headache. But the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has now introduced a way for affected candidates to sort out the issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The examination body announced that candidates who genuinely no longer have access to their registered GSM numbers or email addresses can now apply to update their details through a controlled process.

JAMB made the announcement on Monday, September 21, 2026, through its official X account, saying the service had officially started.

According to the board, the update can only be done at designated JAMB Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres and State Offices where applicable.

The move is aimed at helping candidates who have legitimate cases, such as losing their SIM cards, changing phone numbers without updating their JAMB profiles, or being locked out of their registered email accounts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, JAMB made it clear that the process would not be a simple walk-in update, as candidates must prove that they are the rightful owners of the profiles.

JAMB introduced a single-opportunity policy for candidates to update their registered GSM details and email addresses

“Please note: The service can be accessed only once and is subject to strict identity and biometric verification,” JAMB said.

The board also warned candidates to avoid middlemen and unofficial channels promising to help them change their details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For your security, use only designated JAMB centres and avoid unauthorised persons or channels,” it said.

The latest update is part of JAMB’s JCARE and JAMB Updates initiatives, aimed at improving support services for candidates.

Officials warned candidates against using unauthorized middlemen or fraudulent channels for profile updates

With the new policy, eligible candidates can now request changes to their registered GSM numbers, email addresses, or both, but they will only get one opportunity to complete the process.