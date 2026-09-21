Full list of the 37 miners who died in NSCDC custody sparks fresh outrage
The names of the 37 suspected illegal miners who died in NSCDC custody in Niger State have been released, days after the incident sparked outrage and calls for justice from Nigerians and families of the victims.
The victims were among suspected illegal miners arrested during NSCDC operations in the M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto axis of Minna, Niger State, between September 15 and 16, 2026, before their deaths while in detention.
The Federal Government ordered the immediate suspension of Niger State NSCDC Commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, while the NSCDC arrested and paraded 24 personnel linked to the incident as investigations continue.
The deaths have raised concerns over the treatment of suspects in custody, with authorities promising to uncover the cause of the deaths and ensure that anyone found responsible faces consequences.
The identities of the 37 suspected illegal miners who died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State have now been made public.
The release of the names comes as investigations into the shocking incident continue, with public attention still fixed on how dozens of people died after being arrested by security officials.
The development also follows the arrest and parade of 24 NSCDC personnel, including the Niger State Commandant, Commandant Subaru Siyaka Aniviye, over their alleged connection to the deaths.
The Federal Government had earlier ordered the immediate suspension of the commandant while authorities launched a full investigation into what happened to the miners.
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According to the list released, the victims are:
Ibrahim Sani
Fahad Sa'adu
Abdulsalam Ismail
Usman Aliyu
Abubakar Alhaji
Sani Nasir
Sanusi Khalid
Ahmad Aliyu
Safiyanu Abdullahi
Suleiman Dantala
Idris Haruna
Sani Yakubu
Safiyanu Abubakar
Abdullahi Abubakar
Abubakar Musa
Abdul Mudassir
Suleiman Lawal
Usman Abdullahi
Samuel Sambo
Ibrahim Musa
Yusuf Nasiru
Umar Lawal
Isyaku Amisu
Bissallah Adamu
Abdulbari Suleiman
Shafisu Lado
Usman Ahmad
Usman Ibrahim
Sani Isyaku
Musa Ibrahim
Idris Bashir
Kabiru Suleiman
Emmanuel Emeka
Mu'awiya AbdulKarim (not included in the General Hospital list)
Abdul Gafar Abubakar (not included in the General Hospital list)
Usman Haruna (not included in the General Hospital list)
Aro Salihu Soba (not included in the General Hospital list)
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The tragedy has continued to generate nationwide reactions, with many Nigerians demanding accountability and justice for the victims and their families.
Authorities are expected to conclude investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths, while those found responsible could face prosecution.
The incident remains one of the deadliest custodial death cases involving a Nigerian security agency in recent years, raising fresh concerns about the treatment of suspects in custody and the need for reforms across law enforcement agencies.