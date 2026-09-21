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Full list of the 37 miners who died in NSCDC custody sparks fresh outrage

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 16:16 - 21 September 2026
NSCDC releases the names of 37 suspected illegal miners who died in custody in Niger State
The names of the 37 suspected illegal miners who died while in NSCDC custody in Niger State have been released. See the full list of the victims and the latest updates on the investigation.
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  • The names of the 37 suspected illegal miners who died in NSCDC custody in Niger State have been released, days after the incident sparked outrage and calls for justice from Nigerians and families of the victims.

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  • The victims were among suspected illegal miners arrested during NSCDC operations in the M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto axis of Minna, Niger State, between September 15 and 16, 2026, before their deaths while in detention.

  • The Federal Government ordered the immediate suspension of Niger State NSCDC Commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, while the NSCDC arrested and paraded 24 personnel linked to the incident as investigations continue.

  • The deaths have raised concerns over the treatment of suspects in custody, with authorities promising to uncover the cause of the deaths and ensure that anyone found responsible faces consequences.

The identities of the 37 suspected illegal miners who died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State have now been made public.

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The release of the names comes as investigations into the shocking incident continue, with public attention still fixed on how dozens of people died after being arrested by security officials.

The development also follows the arrest and parade of 24 NSCDC personnel, including the Niger State Commandant, Commandant Subaru Siyaka Aniviye, over their alleged connection to the deaths.

The Federal Government had earlier ordered the immediate suspension of the commandant while authorities launched a full investigation into what happened to the miners.

Families and residents demanded answers after 37 suspected illegal miners died while in NSCDC custody.

READ ALSO: Tragedy as NDLEA officer drowns, another fights for his life after jumping into Delta river chasing drug suspect who escaped through the water

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According to the list released, the victims are:

  1. Ibrahim Sani

  2. Fahad Sa'adu

  3. Abdulsalam Ismail

  4. Usman Aliyu

  5. Abubakar Alhaji

  6. Sani Nasir

  7. Sanusi Khalid

  8. Ahmad Aliyu

  9. Safiyanu Abdullahi

  10. Suleiman Dantala

  11. Idris Haruna

  12. Sani Yakubu

  13. Safiyanu Abubakar

  14. Abdullahi Abubakar

  15. Abubakar Musa

  16. Abdul Mudassir

  17. Suleiman Lawal

  18. Usman Abdullahi

  19. Samuel Sambo

  20. Ibrahim Musa

  21. Yusuf Nasiru

  22. Umar Lawal

  23. Isyaku Amisu

  24. Bissallah Adamu

  25. Abdulbari Suleiman

  26. Shafisu Lado

  27. Usman Ahmad

  28. Usman Ibrahim

  29. Sani Isyaku

  30. Musa Ibrahim

  31. Idris Bashir

  32. Kabiru Suleiman

  33. Emmanuel Emeka

  34. Mu'awiya AbdulKarim (not included in the General Hospital list)

  35. Abdul Gafar Abubakar (not included in the General Hospital list)

  36. Usman Haruna (not included in the General Hospital list)

  37. Aro Salihu Soba (not included in the General Hospital list)

READ ALSO: Family paid ₦3 million to free their 22-year-old daughter from kidnappers — police found her in a room in Asaba

Officials investigated the circumstances surrounding the deaths of suspected illegal miners in Niger State.

The tragedy has continued to generate nationwide reactions, with many Nigerians demanding accountability and justice for the victims and their families.

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Authorities are expected to conclude investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths, while those found responsible could face prosecution.

The incident remains one of the deadliest custodial death cases involving a Nigerian security agency in recent years, raising fresh concerns about the treatment of suspects in custody and the need for reforms across law enforcement agencies.

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