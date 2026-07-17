Over ₦400 Million in prizes: what to know about Guinness’ new consumer promotion in Nigeria

Consumers are often told they could win prizes from promotional campaigns. What usually gets their attention, however, is seeing rewards that feel worthwhile and a process that is easy to understand.

That is the thinking behind Guinness Nigeria's Open For More National Consumer Promotion (NCP), a nationwide campaign that will see more than ₦400 million in cash and prizes awarded to consumers across Nigeria. The promotion offers a consumer the chance to win ₦1 million every day for 75 days, while 1,000 winners will each receive ₦100,000. One lucky participant stands to win the grand prize of a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

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Built around the idea that every purchase can give access to new possibilities, the campaign gives consumers an opportunity to enjoy their favourite Guinness products while standing a chance to win rewards that can make a real difference.

A Reward for Choosing Guinness

For decades, Guinness has been part of celebrations, gatherings, and everyday moments across Nigeria. The National Consumer Promotion is an extension of that relationship, giving consumers something extra in return for their loyalty.

With cash prizes awarded throughout the campaign and a grand prize vehicle up for grabs, the promotion is designed to ensure that winning opportunities are spread across the country.

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Getting Started Takes Only a Few Minutes

Participation is intentionally simple. Consumers who purchase specially marked bottles or cans of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout or Guinness Smooth will find a unique code beneath the crown cork or can lid. That code can then be entered through the official Guinness promotion platform.

Consumers may enter their codes through the website: www.guinnessng.com/1759

Once the code is submitted and validated, the entry is automatically recorded for a chance to win in the weekly draw. The more entries over the course of the campaign, the more the chances of winning in weekly draws. Consumers are encouraged to keep an eye on Guinness Nigeria's official channels for winner announcements and campaign updates.

Guinness Nigeria's Open For More National Consumer Promotion (NCP) nationwide campaign

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Where Everyday Purchases Meet Real Rewards

One of the ways this Consumer Promo is outstanding is the scale of the rewards available. Beyond the Grand Prize Vehicle, the campaign will produce daily millionaires while also rewarding hundreds of consumers with cash that can be used to support personal goals, household needs, business plans or other important priorities, thereby putting meaningful rewards directly into the hands of consumers, which tends to resonate strongly.

One Crown Cork Could Change Your Day

Sometimes, the difference between an ordinary purchase and an unforgettable moment is simply taking a closer look. For some consumers, that look could reveal a path to ₦100,000. For others, it could lead to ₦1 million. For one lucky participant, it could end with the keys to a brand-new car.

The Guinness ‘Open For More' NCP is now underway nationwide, giving lovers of the Guinness Foreign Extra Stout and Guinness Smooth more reasons to check every crown cork, enter every code, and discover what possibilities might be waiting underneath.

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For more information, visit www.guinnessng.com/1759

Drink responsibly. Not for persons under the age of 18