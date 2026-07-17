Your underarms deserve skincare too
That’s where the new NIVEA Derma Control range comes in. Made with 100% pure hyaluronic acid and enriched with vitamins, it’s designed to give your underarms the same attention you give your face or body. It goes beyond sweat protection to provide superior care for your skin.
Two Solutions, One Goal: Healthier Underarms
Derma Control Defend: made with Pure Hyaluron enriched with Pro-Vitamin B5, which reduces skin irritation and prevents itchiness caused by friction-inducing activities such as shaving; it nourishes your underarms and delivers reliable sweat and odour protection.
Derma Control Natural Tone: combines Pure Hyaluron with Vitamin C to reduce dark marks and restore your natural tone. Alongside long-lasting protection, it supports smoother, healthier-looking skin.
While both deodorants are designed for specific functions, they both provide strong antiperspirant protection paired with skincare benefits beyond the basics.
Why Choose NIVEA Derma Control Deo
Nourishes for softer, healthier underarms
Reduces dark underarms
72h sweat and odour protection
Strengthens skin resilience against irritation
Prevents itchiness and discomfort caused by shaving
Your underarms deserve more than just staying dry. With the NIVEA Derma Control range, you get protection that lasts and care that makes a visible difference. Whether it’s defending against irritation or restoring your natural tone, these deodorants are sure to give your underarms the same attention you already give the rest of your skin.
#FEATUREDPOST
-
Lifestyle 06.02.20262025 Celebrity Interviews On Pulse
-
Lifestyle 20.12.2025How Well Do You Know BIC 1 Shaver?
-
-
-
-
Lifestyle 24.11.2025Adulting Is No Joke!
-
Lifestyle 20.11.2025Are You Trying To Date Me Or My Daddy?
-
-