Jamie Vardy recalls how Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho swore by 'juju cream' for injury recovery at Leicester.

Jamie Vardy recalls how Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho swore by 'juju cream' for injury recovery at Leicester.

WATCH: Jamie Vardy recalls Ndidi and Iheanacho's 'juju cream' for injury recovery at Leicester

Jamie Vardy has revealed how Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho used a famous 'juju cream' for injury recovery during their Leicester City days and says it actually worked.

Jamie Vardy says Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho used a "juju cream" whenever they suffered minor injuries at Leicester City.

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The Leicester striker joked the Nigerian duo claimed the cream came from "witch doctors," and the club's masseuses could only use it.

The mysterious "juju cream" was actually shea butter, a traditional West African product widely used for massage and skin care.

Jamie Vardy has left football fans amused after sharing a funny story about his former Leicester City teammates, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, and their unusual approach to recovering from injuries.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho

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During a recent interview, the former Leicester striker recalled how the Nigerian duo would return from trips home with what they jokingly called "juju cream", insisting it was the only thing the club's physiotherapists were allowed to use on their injuries.

Speaking about his former teammates, Vardy explained that whenever Ndidi or Iheanacho picked up minor injuries, they would make a quick trip back to Nigeria before returning with a large container of the mysterious cream.

"Just little knocks. Go back to Nigeria for like one day. Literally. Come back, got a nice big tub of juju cream," Vardy said.

He added that the players insisted Leicester's medical staff use nothing else on the affected area.

"That was the only thing that the masseuses were allowed to massage on the injured area."

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According to Vardy, Ndidi and Iheanacho would jokingly tell everyone the cream came from Nigerian "witch doctors".

"They used to tell us it had come from the Nigerian witch doctors."

While Vardy laughed about the story, he admitted the treatment appeared to be effective.

"It actually helped, though. It actually really helped."

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His comments sparked laughter among the interview hosts and quickly spread across social media, where many Nigerian fans found the story both hilarious and relatable.

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The 'juju cream' was actually shea butter

Although Vardy referred to it as "juju cream", the product was reportedly nothing mystical.

Elsie Organics Raw Shea Butter

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The cream was actually shea butter, a natural fat extracted from the nuts of the shea tree, which grows across West Africa, including Nigeria.

For generations, shea butter has been widely used to moisturise the skin and massage sore muscles.

The clip has generated plenty of reactions online, especially among Nigerian football fans who were amused by Vardy's description of the cream.

Many joked that Ndidi and Iheanacho had convinced their Leicester teammates they possessed a secret Nigerian remedy, while others pointed out that shea butter has long been valued for its soothing properties.

READ ALSO: 10 benefits of shea butter

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The story also reminded fans of the close friendship between Vardy, Ndidi and Iheanacho during their years together at Leicester City, where they helped the club compete consistently in the Premier League and domestic cup competitions.

Watch the video below